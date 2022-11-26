A look back at Giannis Antetokounmpo's best dunks from his early years in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a.k.a. The Greek Freak, is one of the greatest dunkers this game has ever seen. Even before he became the best player in the world, Giannis had some memorable dunks. Let's have a look at some of his most ferocious throwdowns before he became the league MVP and superstar we know today.

Coast to Coast dunk at Madison Square Garden

Back in 2015, when Giannis was just a sophomore, he was building a reputation for being a great two-way player. This play was the perfect example of that.

Giannis was playing against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, putting on a show at 'The Mecca of Basketball'. He got a block on Tim Hardaway Jr. and secured the rebound before beginning his downhill sprint. When a Knicks player went to foul him, Giannis went behind his back and dribbled past him. Then with a few steps, he was within dunking distance.

Antetokounmpo took one step inside the free throw line and took off, throwing down a monster dunk to complete the coast-to-coast play that left everyone watching in awe.

Giannis put Chris Bosh on a poster

In his sophomore year, Giannis put several people on his poster. One of them was 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh. In a game against the Heat, Giannis humbled Bosh, who was coming off 4 straight Finals appearances.

The Heat turned the ball over, leading to a three-on-two fast-break opportunity for the Bucks. Jabari Parker got the ball into the paint, and Bosh stepped up to cut him off. Just then, Parker tossed the ball to Giannis, who was coming in from the baseline. With just one step, he jumped from several feet away, threw it down on Bosh, and drew the foul in the process.

Giannis Euro Step dunk over Ibaka

Giannis and his teammate Serge Ibaka are great friends now, but back in the day, Ibaka was at the receiving end of Giannis' posters.

Giannis was on the fast break, and he decided to take it to the rim. With Russell Westbrook in front of him, Giannis did a euro step before launching to the rim. Ibaka, one of the league's best shot-blockers at the time, contested the shot, but he was nowhere close, as he was called for a foul while getting dunked on.

Giannis embarrasses a 3-time DPOY

Rudy Gobert is one of the league's interior defenders. Players would think twice before getting in the paint with Gobert lurking. But The Greek Freak did not care.

The Milwaukee Bucks had already sealed the win, but Giannis wanted one last highlight. He slashed to the rim with a couple of dribbles, and Gobert came to contest his shot. But Giannis took off already, and Gobert realized he had no chance of getting the ball, as he ended up on one of Giannis' many posters.

Giannis puts on a show at his first All-Star game

In the 2016/17 season, Giannis earned his first All-Star nod. He was named a starter in the East, and he did not disappoint. But the highlight of the night came at the expense of Stephen Curry.

Giannis was throwing everything down, and Curry did not want to be on a poster. He got out of the way a couple of times, but there was nothing he could do about this one. Paul George missed a shot, and Curry was looking to get the rebound. But Giannis came running in from the weak side, grabbing the ball and throwing down the monster putback dunk.