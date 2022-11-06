The moment Ray Allen realized what's it like to play in the NBA

Ray Allen is one of the most successful NBA players of all time. He won two championships, was a 10-time All-Star, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, and the Hall of Fame. However, like any other player in the Association, Allen still had to take his lumps early on in his career, including getting torched by Charlotte Hornets stars Glen Rice and Dell Curry.

Welcome to the NBA

One particular moment that stands out in Allen's mind was when he was playing against the Charlotte Hornets as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen was matched up against then-Hornets star Glen Rice, who was one of the best shooters in the league at the time. Caught in a switch, Allen had to cover the 6-foot-8, 215-pound Rice in the post.

"My man put me on the block, and it was like fresh meat he saw," shared Allen.

Allen, who stood 6-foot-5 and entered the league with a light frame, said there wasn't much that he could do against Rice.

"I'm telling you, I couldn't get in front of him, I couldn't deny the ball, and he was 6'8, so he would get the ball wherever he wanted it. The saying that I still say now is a good defense, better offense. You don't realize that until you play in the NBA because you can play perfect defense in the NBA, and the guy is still going to score on you no matter what," Allen added.

Trying to play NBA defense

During his rookie year, Allen said he was like a deer in headlights on defense. The transition from playing college basketball to the NBA level is never easy, but it was especially difficult for Allen on the defensive end.

"I'm trying to figure out the league and how this game is played, and I was a liability all season long. In college, you stand next to a guy, and you act like you have a hand up, and he is not going to shoot it," said Allen.

That tactic proved useless in the NBA, especially against deadeye shooters like Dell Curry — the father of current NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

"When you get in the league, and you try that, it's a wrap. Dell Curry looked at me like you are not going to put your hand up, and he shot it, and he didn't even bend his legs."