Fifty years from now, how will basketball historians remember the windmill heard 'round the windy city?



Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes his highlight dunk exclamation point in a win over Chicago is the catalyst that wakes up his Milwaukee Bucks team and turns their season around.



At the very least, Bucks fans are treated to yet another classic Giannis performance and marquee moment.

Giannis with the quote of the season:



"Are we 11th in the East or 12th? We just gotta keep finding our identity. If we need to get a little scrappy at the end, so be it. We're not the champs. Why should we have 'play the clock out and have respect and fair play', like we're… pic.twitter.com/BiIvyeL9kL — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) December 28, 2025

Giannis holds nothing back when sharing thoughts on this Bucks season

Dec 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up for a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In a game that Milwaukee was winning handily, Antetokounmpo found himself alone on a breakaway.



Warning – people who think running up the score is bad sportsmanship and matters more than actually playing the sport through the final whistle might not agree with what comes next.



Giannis took his long steps in stride, leapt up and floated in the air, before rocketing the ball around into a windmill slam, the nail in the coffin.





Nikola Vucevic, Chicago's big man who isn't capable of stopping Giannis from dunking even when standing directly inbetween Antetokounpo and the rim, took exception to this play, meeting Giannis at halfcourt to share his displeasure before both teams ran inbetween the two to intervene, resulting in a bit of a scuffle breaking out.



Vucevic joked after the game, “I assume Giannis was mad about that report…and he wanted to prove a point", referring to a rumor that the Bulls did not have interest in trading for the generational superstar from Greece.



If Vooch wants his Bulls team to stop the opposing team from scoring, it starts with him not being a turnstile at center as the team's last line of defense protecting the rim.



Later on in the locker room, Antetokounmpo sounded off on this Bucks season, sharing a message from the heart to fire up his team up and hopefully turn Milwaukee's season around.



Giannis says if his Milwaukee team keeps losing, not only will they miss the playoffs, but he says 'probably half the team will not be here' by the end of it.



Antetokounmpo claims the team needs to establish its identity and it needs to fight like their lives depend on it; he's not worried about the ideals of sportsmanship if there's any chance a highlight play like a windmill dunk can wake up his squad and salvage the season: