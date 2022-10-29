Skip to main content
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Parker's struggle with injuries saw him being bounced around different franchises in the NBA

Jabari Parker entered the NBA in 2014, touted as one of the best prospects from that year’s draft class. He was picked second by the Milwaukee Bucks, who hoped he would turn things around for the franchise. And while things did slowly change for the Bucks, it happened at the hands of another superstar.

Superstar potential

Jabari was a promising athlete during his college years at Duke. He played one season in the NCAA, averaging 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. His team lost in the first round of March Madness, but the scouts monitoring him had seen enough to give him a chance in Milwaukee.

Parker started his rookie season well, but an ACL injury during his 25th game ended the year early. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in before going down with an injury.

The rise and fall of Parker

Parker recovered from his ACL injury and played 76 games the following season – showing improvement. The 2014-15 Bucks were still a bottom-tier team, unable to win more than 33 games. The following season would be Parker’s best season with the Bucks, as he thrived in the starter role.

Parker played 51 games, coming off the bench in only one. During that span, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists – the best scoring average of his career. However, Jabari tore his ACL again – cutting his season short. 

The Bucks gave him the attention he needed and hoped he would return stronger, but after multiple disappointments, they chose to let him go. Parker struggled on the defensive end and had a hard time keeping his weight in check, which played a role in his exit.

Since leaving the Bucks, Parker has tried to find a home in different franchises – the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and the Boston Celtics. However, none of those teams became Parker's home long-term.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after being waived by the Celtics before the 2022 playoffs. It may be time for someone to give him another chance.

