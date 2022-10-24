When Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson almost led the 2001 Milwaukee Bucks to the championship

The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been a dominant franchise consistently, but Giannis Antetokounmpo’s surge has changed that trend. Before Giannis’ arrival, the Bucks had many strong seasons and notable stars – but just one championship to show for it.

Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson was a pairing that brought championship hopes for the franchise – during the 2000-01 season.

Game 7 outburst to book spot in the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals

Rewind to the 2001 playoffs, where the Bucks faced the Charlotte Hornets in the Conference Semifinals – after beating the Orlando Magic in the previous round. The nine-man Bucks roster forced Game 7 after going down 3-2 to start the series and enjoyed a home-court advantage in the final game.

When needed the most, the duo of Allen and Robinson took matters into their own hands. The duo combined for 57 points in the game, shooting upwards of 55% from the field. They stepped up in crucial junctures of the game, making sure the Bucks had a comfortable lead.

Baron Davis challenged the Bucks’ defense throughout the game, adding overall value, but his 29-point effort was not enough. The Bucks won 104-95 to progress into the Conference Finals, where they met the Philadelphia 76ers

One of the Bucks’ best playoff runs

The 76ers posed a new challenge for the Bucks, with Allen Iverson taking charge. The series went back and forth, with no team holding a series lead at the end of six games. Game 7 was a road game for the Bucks, where Allen and Robinson were effective again.

Allen scored 26 points in 37 minutes, including four shots from beyond the arc. Robinson was not as lucky from deep, but his scoring clubbed with a contribution in other areas, kept the game close. However, Iverson stepped on the accelerator and dropped 44 points in the must-win game, and with help from Dikembe Mutombo’s double-double, put away the Bucks 108-91.

The Bucks were exceptional throughout the series, matching toe-to-toe with all their opponents. Although they fell short of their goals, Milwaukee saw a brand of basketball that deserved all the appreciation.