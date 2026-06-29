3 Kyle Kuzma Trade Ideas the Bucks Should Make

The Milwaukee Bucks traded one of their longtime franchise players, Khris Middleton, to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma in a deal two seasons ago as they were looking to get more youth around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Unfortunately, Kuzma did not live up to the hype and his production in Washington dipped drastically when joining the Bucks and now it makes little sense to keep on the roster as the Bucks enter a full rebuild built around young players and a new coach.

For teams that are looking to buy-low on Kuzma, now is the time to make your best pitch. While he isn't a reliable starter, he is still a talented role player with two-way abilities.

Here are three Kyle Kuzma trades the Bucks should consider...

Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded away Naz Reid to the Charlotte Hornets and Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. While the deal has not been officially finalized by the league, it will on July 6th.

Minnesota traded away Julius Randle's salary into the Nets' cap space and created a $33M traded player exception. After investing a ton of money into their guard room with re-signing Ayo Dosunmu to a 5 for $112M contract and trading for LaMelo Ball's $40.7M contract, the Timberwolves are thin at the four spot.

After Charlotte traded Miles Bridges to the Suns for Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, speculation was that this deal could expand and that Minnesota might be able to acquire Royce O'Neale in the deal. Because of Kuzma's and O'Neale's smaller contracts, the Timberwolves *could* use their $33M traded player exception they created for Randle to acquire O'Neale and Kuzma without giving up much...here's how I see a deal with the Bucks working out.

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Trade Idea



Minnesota Receives: Kyle Kuzma



Milwaukee Receives: 2030 second-round pick (via Memphis)

I know Bucks fans will want more for Kuzma than a 2030 second-round pick, but with how many players the Bucks have on their roster currently, they don't really have the roster spots to add anyone else. Minnesota traded away three second-round picks, three first-round pick swaps and one uprotected first-round pick for LaMelo Ball. They don't have many picks to move in order to get Kuzma, but a 2030 second-round pick (via Memphis) has decent value.

Chicago Bulls

Oct 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward/center Zach Collins (12) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are in a rebuild similar to the Milwaukee Bucks and there is a swap that makes sense for both sides. To help the Bulls get rid of the Patrick Williams contract, the Bucks could take a flier on the former fourth overall pick and send out Kyle Kuzma for a matching salary.

Trade Idea



Milwaukee Receives: Patrick Williams, a 2029 second-round pick (via NYK), a 2031 second-round pick (via DEN), and a 2032 second-round pick (via HOU)



Chicago Receives: Kyle Kuzma, and the draft rights to Dimitrios Argavanis

This move is a win-win for both sides. Chicago sheds the bad salary of Williams and acquires a player that will be easier to trade at the trade deadline and someone that fits their style of play better. Milwaukee picks up three second-round picks for taking on the bad salary, building up their second-round pick stock.

Denver Nuggets

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) shoots during warmups prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are looking to shed the salary of Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson, but the don't want to take salary back. This is a perfect three-team deal the Bucks can make with the Nuggets and....the Grizzlies.

Trade Idea



Milwaukee Receives: Christian Braun, second-round pick swap with Memphis in 2032 (via PHI)



Memphis Receives: Kyle Kuzma (via their $28.9M Traded Player Exception), 2033 second-round pick from Denver



Denver Receives: $21.6M in Cap Space

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) passes the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

This is a massive help for the Nuggets, but they lose a player and a valuable second-round pick for nothing. This helps them create cap room to re-sign Peyton Watson. Memphis uses their TPE to take on an expiring Kuzma who they can flip later and they acquire another second-round pick of value.

Milwaukee does this deal because instead of losing Kuzma for nothing, they take a flier on a young Christian Braun who flashed at times for Denver. The length of the contract is a bit worrisome, but they could revive his value if they make him more of a focal point of their offense. They also get a second-round pick swap in 2032 (via PHI).

Final Thoughts

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) looks for a shot against Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kuzma's expiring deal won't net the Bucks much in return, but if they can flip him for second-round draft capital and "bad" contracts.

The Minnesota deal nets them the least amount, but it saves them the most in the long-run. Chicago's deal gets them the most second-round picks, which would be ideal. And the Denver/Memphis deal gets them a solid second-round pick swap in 2032, but they have to take on a lengthy contract.

A rebuild is on the way, and targeting players or assets that can help them turn this thing around the right way in the timeliest fashion is how the Bucks should approach these offseason trades of depressed assets like Kuzma and Turner.

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