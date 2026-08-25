A possible trade that the Milwaukee Bucks should not explore

Sometimes desperate times do not mean desperate measures. Once the Milwaukee Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, a red alert sounded in the entire city of Milwaukee.

Just a few years removed from winning the NBA Finals in 2021, the Bucks were forced to make one of the toughest decisions in franchise history by deciding to move on from Antetokounmpo this offseason.

A team that lost 50 games with him only appearing in 36 of them for the whole season, the odds of Milwaukee becoming a competitive team any time soon are slim with its current roster.

The Bucks have intriguing young pieces and even a player like Tyler Herro who can score the ball at a high level. While Herro and his squad enter the season with a chip on their shoulder, believing that they can shock many around the league, another piece could possibly help their chances to compete.

Milwaukee missed out on Peyton Watson, and the other remaining free agents such as Jonathan Kuminga or Bennedict, whom the Bucks showed interest in, have also been linked to other teams.

However, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that there is another free agent that Milwaukee should go after before the NBA season begins.

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren have not seen eye to eye this offseason as the All-NBA center is reportedly seeking a max contract, but the Pistons are hesitant to do so. Negotiations have gone stagnant, and Detroit wants to bring him back, but if they can’t get a deal done, then a sign-and-trade could be on the table.

The negotiations between the Pistons and Jalen Duren have been “awfully nasty” and there is concern about his long-term future in Detroit, per @BannedMacMahon



“Sometimes these negotiations when they are ugly like this can have long-lasting consequences.”… pic.twitter.com/GbXMxlE7Z0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 21, 2026

That’s where the Bucks come in. Buckley believes Duren to Milwaukee would solve the problem for both teams.

Detroit receives: Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner and 2031 first-round pick (top-five protected)

Milwaukee receives: Jalen Duren (sign-and-trade)

Bleacher Report NBA Trade Idea:



Milwaukee Bucks receive:

- Jalen Duren



Detroit Pistons receive:

- Ryan Rollins

- Myles Turner

- 2031 first-round pick (top-five protected) pic.twitter.com/JsV95LBdkG — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 24, 2026

"This deal offers a way out," Buckley wrote from the Pistons' perspective. "Moreover, it just might help build a more cohesive lineup, even with Detroit trading away the most talented player in the exchange. Myles Turner's blend of paint protection and floor spacing could create a more optimized frontcourt fit with Thompson. Ryan Rollins, meanwhile, spent his 2025-26 breakout looking every bit like the secondary scorer and shot-creator that Cunningham so badly needs alongside him."

"Only 13 players averaged 17 points, five assists and 2.5 three-pointers this past season; Rollins was one of them—and the second-youngest of the group. Even if Turner is probably overpaid (three years, $83.6 million left on his deal), and Rollins is responsible for only one notable season through four NBA campaigns, that's still a solid haul for someone the Pistons don't want to (over)pay."

From the Bucks perspective, Buckley believes that the addition of Duren can give the Bucks the direction that they were looking for.

"Why couldn't that be the Bucks? They aren't a free agent destination, so they'd only normally have access to a player like this by acing a draft pick," Buckley said. "Duren fits Milwaukee's long-term timeline. Plus, letting go of Rollins would give more clarity to a guard group that would still feature Herro, Burries, 2025 first-round pick Kasparas Jakučionis and 26-year-old Kevin Porter Jr., who just averaged 17.4 points and 7.4 assists."

"Add Duren to this group, and the foundation would feel surprisingly solid for a franchise that just traded away its longtime face. Ace a couple of developmental projects (like Jakučionis, Nate Ament, Kel'el Ware and Ousmane Dieng), and the Bucks might be ready to rise right when several Eastern Conference elites start aging out of the top tier."

Should the Bucks make this move?

I wouldn't make this deal if I was Milwaukee. At first glimpse it makes sene as the hypothetical deal would help with the overcrowded guard room as Buckley stated, and would give Herro a star to play with on a team that lacks fire power.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and10.5 rebounds per game with the Pistons, and made the All-NBA Third Team. However, his recent playoff struggles left a bad impression on many people, as his production saw a drastic change when his team needed him the most.

In the 14 games he appeared in during the postseason, he averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, while his field goal percentage went down by more than 13%. Though it was only one playoff appearance, it's still something to keep in mind.

Furthermore, the Bucks would be giving up two valuable pieces in Rollins and a 2031 first-round pick. Rollins is coming off a breakout season, and while some people may believe it was a one-year wonder, he's only 24 years old who's just getting started. It was would be a shame to move on from a talent like Rollins after just one year.

And though the 2031 NBA Draft is still a few years away, there's no need to rush and trade that pick for Duren, who would be a large investment, when you could hold on to it and explore options as Milwaukee navigates the rebuild.

The Bucks also received Kel'el Ware from the Heat trade, and the acquisition of Duren could reduce Ware's opportunities for the season. I do think Duren is an upgrade over Turner, but in the end, Rollins and a future first-round pick are two important pieces for a rebuilding team that can't move on from yet.