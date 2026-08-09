It's been more than a month since the Milwaukee Bucks tipped off the offseason by finally parting ways with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they have already seen the effects of his departure.

We saw how the team struggled last season as Antetokounmpo dealt with injuries, and with him officially gone, everyone knows that the Bucks are going to take a massive step back.

Once the Bucks decided to take the Heat's offer and lean toward the rebuild, the expectations for any sort of success has been negated. Many analysts and outlets have released their rankings for next season and Milwaukee has been at the bottom of all of them.

Nobody outside of the team's faithful believes that they'll be competitive next year, and it's going to be a source of motivation for the Bucks, including Tyler Herro.

Herro was acquired in the trade and will play for his hometown team next season. As he embraces being back home, he hosted his annual basketball camp in New Berlin, Wisconsin to meet and work with young players.

Amidst the drills, talking to kids and taking pictures, Herro spoke about playing for Milwaukee and the impact he wants to have on others in the community.

"There's quote on quote pressure to fill certain shoes and things like that, but I'm just super excited to come and give everything I have," Herro said to Fox 6 Milwaukee. "Play as many games as possible, be in the community, touch as many people that I can, hopefully inspire a bunch of young kids who grew up just like me in this community. That's what I want to do I just want to come home be able to inspire a new generation and be able to really set a new culture for the Milwaukee Bucks while we move forward.”

What version of Tyler Herro will #Bucks fans get in Milwaukee?



"Obviously there's quote on quote pressure to fill certain shoes and things like that, but I'm just super excited to come and give everything I have... I just want to come home, be able to inspire a new generation." pic.twitter.com/qr5b2Xnntn — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 8, 2026

To set a culture for his franchise, he and the rest of the Bucks team are going to have to prove a lot of people wrong in his first season in Milwaukee. The doubt surrounding the team has brewed around the league and for Herro, he has taken notice and will have chip on his shoulder for next season.

"I probably have the biggest chip on my shoulder I've had in my career, coming to Milwaukee," Herro said. "We all have chips on our shoulders, coach Jenkins himself has a chip on his shoulder. The guys who came into the trade with me, it's not just about me, I think everyone on the team has a chip.

#Bucks Tyler Herro is excited to set a nice culture in Milwaukee:



"I probably have the biggest chip on my shoulder I've had in my career... obviously there's gonna be people who probably don't think we're going to win many games, but that's the opposite of what we're thinking." pic.twitter.com/j99Kzm3blf — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 8, 2026

Herro only appeared in 33 games for Miami last season, but in that time he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, on 48% shooting from the field and 37.8% from the 3-point line.

Tyler Herro’s resume speaks for itself:



— NBA All-Star

— Sixth Man of the Year

— 3-Point Contest Champion

— 2x Player of the Week

— All-Rookie Team



(via @NBA)



What does Herro have in store for Year 1 in Milwaukee? 👀 pic.twitter.com/sYlPjGjjT8 — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) August 3, 2026

The 26-year old will get a fresh start on the Bucks, and he hopes to use that chip that he and his team have on their shoulder to bring Milwaukee success next season.

"Obviously there's gonna be people who probably don't think we're going to win many games, but that's the opposite of what we're thinking. We want to win as many games as possible and really set a culture from day one."