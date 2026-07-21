With 25.5 seconds remaining, head coach Mike Budenholzer calls a timeout as forward Khris Middleton holds on to the ball.

The Milwaukee bucks leads 104-96, and the entire Fiserv Forum is shaking with excitement as everyone in the arena knows they are a few seconds away from cementing themselves in NBA history.

The clock expires and on July 20, 2021, after 50 long years, the Bucks are NBA champions defeating the Phoenix Suns, 105-98 in six games to win their second championship in franchise history.

Five years ago today, we won it all. pic.twitter.com/tspuL5iKTn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 20, 2026

Behind 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated his way to an NBA Championship and a Finals MVP. He raises his trophy up high and in that moment he's the most loved person in Milwaukee.

Fast forward five years in the future, and the same man who helped them to a championship is wearing an entirely different jersey.

If I told Milwaukee fans back then that Antetokounmpo would be traded to another team, everyone would think I was delusional. But as now in 2026, that's the reality.

The Bucks traded their last two remaining pieces from that championship team this offseason in Antetokounmpo and fan favorite Bobby Portis, to the Miami Heat to put the final nail in the coffin of Antetokounmpo era.

Just five years ago, Milwaukee were the champions of the NBA and stood at the top, but now every player from that team is gone.

The Bucks swept the Heat in the first round, battled and defeated Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in seven games and then took down the Atlanta Hawks in six games to go to the NBA Finals.

It wasn't the best start for Milwaukee in the finals as the Bucks started the series down 0-2, but after a few iconic plays from Antetokounmpo including the block on Deandre Ayton in Game 4 and the "Valley Oop" in Game 5, the Bucks won three straight games to lead the series three games to two.

Milwaukee took former Bucks player Brandon Jennings phrase "Bucks in 6" to heart and capped off the series at home to secure the championship. In one of the greatest closeout games in NBA history, Antetokounmpo took over the game and did everything his in power to come out with a win.

After years of trying to return to the top as champions, the era finally ended with Milwaukee moving on from Antetokounmpo. The Bucks will go into their first season without one of their greatest players in the franchise history.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has gotten younger and officially committed to a rebuild getting players such as Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis in return, in addition to future draft capital.

Some time has passed since the initial trade was announced back in June and though it might hard for some Bucks fans to accept, they will start next season in a position they haven't experience since 2012 with Antetokounmpo no longer on the roster.