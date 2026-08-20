There was finally some movement in the NBA this week, as restricted free agent Peyton Watson was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade that involved five teams.

This was a move that had been rumored for a few days, as the Cavaliers filled out their starting lineup and the Nuggets cut some of their tax bill.

BREAKING: Cleveland, Denver and the Clippers have agreed on a trade sending Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers, Max Strus to LA, and an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder to the Nuggets, sources tell ESPN.



Watson will sign a new four-year, $88… pic.twitter.com/hXqL3JvsU4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2026

Watson signed an four-year, $88 million contract with the Cavaliers and will join a team that just made the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. He was recognized as one of the best remaining free agents and had gotten attention of teams around the league after they realized that Denver couldn't afford to bring him back on the contract he wanted.

One of the teams that were in pursuit of Watson before landing with in Cleveland were the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were linked to Watson as a potential destination for about a month with even some NBA insiders predicting that he was head to Milwaukee, but it was known that the Bucks were hesitant to offer the future first-round pick that the Cavaliers included.

"But while the Bucks are interested in the 23-year-old forward, league sources maintain they expect the Bucks to be hesitant to include a first-round pick in any deal for Watson as they continue building out their asset base post-Antetokounmpo," Eric Nehm of The Athletic wrote on Aug. 6.

It seems like that was the case for Milwaukee, and now the Bucks will pivot to a different option to improve its roster. The two other players Milwaukee showed interest in were Jonathan Kuminga of the Atlanta Hawks and Bennedict Mathurin of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cleveland was one of the teams that also showed interest in Kuminga if they weren't able to land Watson, but after executing the deal, there's obviously no need to pursue Kuminga. The Bucks showed interest in him earlier in the summer, but the Los Angles Lakers have emerged as the favorites to land him

The Lakers are reportedly willing to offer Jonathan Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract, per @latimes



“Jonathan Kuminga is a player the Lakers are after, according to people with knowledge of the situation who said L.A. is looking at a two-year, $20-million deal for… pic.twitter.com/asX7JitCud — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 7, 2026

Of course, odds and rumors are nothing concrete, but if there a lot of signs that point to Kuminga going to Los Angles, then that creates a clear path for Milwaukee to go after Mathurin instead.

The Bucks want to add another piece to the roster and with Watson to Cleveland and Kuminga gaining interest from the Lakers, that leaves Mathurin as the most likely option for Milwaukee if they're intent on improving the roster.

“I think being super aggressive and diligent at the same time in exploring opportunities and learning about the team,” Horst said last month. “This is a big transition. Obviously, a big transition not only on the floor but off the floor; it’s a big transition for the franchise. “And so, that’s not a call to just sit and do nothing, but it’s definitely a call to be patient and be diligent and make sure that the things that we do are the right things at the right time," Nehm wrote.

Mathurin is a restricted free agent with the Clippers and has been in talks about possibly returning, but with the re-signing of Bradley Beal and acquiring Max Strus in the Watson trade, a potential return becomes more complicated.

Along with the Bucks, it was reported the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls have also shown interest in Mathurin.

Bennedict Mathurin and his representatives remain engaged with the Pelicans, Bulls and Bucks, per @TheSteinLine.



The door remains open on a return to LA.



(via https://t.co/zkexDaEEo9) pic.twitter.com/T1DmmLdgEn — APHoops (@APH00PS) August 17, 2026

After playing for both the Clippers and the Indiana Pacers last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field.

At the end of July, it was also reported by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype that Milwaukee even touched base with Mathurin and could use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the traded player exception to go after him.

"Nearby, the Bucks have touched base on Mathurin, Scotto said. "Milwaukee has the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $15.04 million and a $25.46 million traded player exception available from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

The Bulls have been chosen as the most likely destination for Mathurin, but the Bucks have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Mathurin wouldn't be the same target as Watson who provides an elite two-way ability with good shooting splits, but if the Bucks want to add someone to the team who they think can help win games, then Mathurin is the most likely option as potential addition.