A sleeper pick that the Milwaukee Bucks can consider taking in the NBA Draft

With NBA Draft day right around the corner, the Milwaukee Bucks sit pretty with the No. 10 overall pick and have serveral options at their disposal.

The draft will be a chance for Milwaukee to address some of the team biggest needs after a forgettable season and with the potential departure of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the No. 10 pick is extremely valuable.

Of course, there are an unlimited number of mock drafts from different outlets all over the place predicting who the Bucks should take with to take with their pick.

Tennessee forward Nate Ament has been a popular choice especially following the report from NBA insider Jake Fischer that Ament emerged as a possible target.

While the Bucks continue navigating Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, Milwaukee, currently picking No. 10, seems to have emerged as Nate Ament’s floor.



A Bucks contingent of Jon Horst, Taylor Jenkins, and others visited Ament in New York during this pre-draft process. And… https://t.co/X6coadIVn2 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 18, 2026

And while other players such as Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., or Arizona's Brayden Burries have also been potential options, there's another player who I think can be a good fit who's falling under the radar.

One of the Bucks biggest needs heading into this offseason are forwards and wings who can affect the game on both ends of the court. Which is why Ament has been a constant option for the Bucks.

However, while Ament is only 19 years old and has tremendous potential for the future, his inefficiency shooting the ball and limited ability to create separation off the dribble will take a few years to develop.

There's nothing wrong with drafting someone like Ament who won't even turn 20 years old until Decemeber to develop with a possible rebuild depending on the status of Antetokounmpo and the Bucks future.

However, there's another player who's a forward, shot the ball efficiently and led his team to a national championship, and that's Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg.

While Lendeborg is older than most draft prospects at 23 years old and will turn 24 in late September, in my opinion he's arguably one of the most NBA ready players in the draft.

Beginning his career at University of Alabama at Birmingham, Lendeborg excelled averaging 15.8 points, 11 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 51.8% from the field and 34.9% from the 3-point line in his two years with the Blazers.

Deciding to forgo the 2025 NBA Draft, he transferred to play for the Wolverines in his senior season where his game translated to the Big Ten averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from the 3-point line.

Yaxel Lendeborg on passing up the 2025 NBA Draft to return to college and win a natty:



"I feel like the smartest man alive. Bet on yourself. I know it's cliché and all, but this is truly a gamble. I really gambled for my dream to put myself in a better position."



(Via… pic.twitter.com/cfMncvkkPs — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 19, 2026

His attempts from the 3-point line increased in his final season averaging 4.5 per game with Michigan compared to 1.5 per game with UAB. Unlike Ament, Lendeborg has proven to be a efficient shooter both inside and beyond the arch.

Measuring at 6-foot-8 and a half without shoes, he possesses similar metrics as Ament, while also having a much larger wingspan at 7-foot-4, making him a more reliable player on the defensive end.

His offensive versatility is just as valuable being able to take downhill, score in the post and shoot on and off the dribble. He has the ability to take over games 'on the biggest stages as he did multiple times in the NCAA Tournament.

He's one of the more complete players in the draft with not many weakness making him a promising prospect to be selected as a lottery pick.

He might be older compared to many of the rookies in this draft, but when looking at players such as Cedric Coward, Jaime Jaquez or Christian Braun who spent multiple years in college before entering the draft, it may not be the biggest red flag when considering the talent and possible outcome.