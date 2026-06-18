Amidst the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have multiple options of what they want to do with the No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft, and it seems one could possibly be emerging.

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks have shown interest in Tennessee forward Nate Ament with the 10th overall pick as key members of the organization including, General Manager Jon Horst and new head coach Taylor Jenkins met with him during the pre-draft process.

While the Bucks continue navigating Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, Milwaukee, currently picking No. 10, seems to have emerged as Nate Ament’s floor.



A Bucks contingent of Jon Horst, Taylor Jenkins, and others visited Ament in New York during this pre-draft process. And… https://t.co/X6coadIVn2 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 18, 2026

Ament entered the draft after one season with the Volunteers where he averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.

The freshman was the second leading scorer for Rick Barnes' team where they would fall short in the NCAA Tournament before losing to the eventual champions, the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight.

He was seen as one of the best freshmen in country entering this past season as he was ranked No. 4 in the class of 2025 according to ESPN and 247sports.

While he did have multiple moments throughout the season where he showed why he was a top player in the class and a potential top-5 draft pick, his inconsistencies has made him drop to a late lottery pick in this year's draft.

His size at 6-foot-10 to go along with his perimeter skills, has made him a promising prospect. He can handle the ball well can push the ball down the court as a point forward. His length and speed gives him great defensive versatility to guard multiple positions on the court.

For a player of that stature, he's able to make difficult shots in the faces of defenders while also being able to put the ball on the ground and create his own shot. Although the percentage isn't the highest, he can knock down the three and isn't afraid to shoot it.

The main problem that plagued Ament was his inconsistencies and inefficiencies while shooting the ball. Shooting below 40% from the field is not something that many teams want to see from player who's going to be potentially selected in the lottery.

He also struggled to take care of the ball ranking eighth in the SEC in turnovers per game with 2.3.

If the Bucks decide to select Ament with the 10th pick in the draft, it's going to be a long-term investment. He has the size, the skill and versatility to find a role in the NBA, but if they want to try and keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, they may want to look for someone who can help win now.