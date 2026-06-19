Brian Windhorst said that the Milwaukee Bucks are asking for seven Heat assets. This does not include wherever Tyler Herro might get dealt to in a three-team deal.

All signs are pointing to Milwaukee asking for this:

No. 13 Overall

Future First

Future First

Kel'el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Pelle Larsson

Kasparas Jakučionis

The Bucks have made it clear that they do not want the large salaries of Tyler Herro or Nikola Jovic, nor can any deal with Jovic involved be completed until July 6th. The recent news is that Detroit will be a potential landing spot for Tyler Herro, which would then give the Bucks even more assets to discuss.

Today, I wanted to rank the players involved in the Heat trade package to see what matters the most to the Bucks now and in the future.

1. Pick No. 13

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-four overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Having this second lottery pick in the upcoming draft is not only the chance to take two swings at potential stars, but it also gives you more ammunition to move up in the lottery. The fan base will be desperate to root for someone new, and having two lottery picks playing alongside each, growing and learning together will be an important

2. Two Future First-Round Picks

May 6, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks new head coach Taylor Jenkins (center) poses with general manager Jon Horst (left) and co-owner Jimmy Haslam at a press conference at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Heat will have some say in these picks based on what type of team they assemble and where the pick lands, but the new CBA, there is a real chance that these picks have even more value later down the road. Personally, I would be asking for the latest picks possible to ensure that Giannis is no longer on the team, in hopes that Miami is significantly worse than they will be with Giannis.

Future picks are always a big player in trading for a player, and having extra picks to use in a future trade would make sense for a team that is going through a complete rebuild.

3. Kel'el Ware

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) shoots at pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NBA has pivoted to size mattering more than it ever has before, and if Taylor Jenkins can find the magic touch with Ware than he could blossom into something special. For Ware, a similar path for him could be one of former Portland Trail Blazer, Jermaine O'Neal. Drafted out of high school, O'Neal was a gifted forward but was burried behind the deep bench in Portland.

O'Neal was traded to Indiana and broke out into a multi-time All-Star, and finished 3rd in MVP voting in 2003-2004. Ware can block shots, spread the floor, and can guard in space if switched onto a smaller wing/guard. Devloping him and giving him a more consistent opportunity than what he was working with in Miami.

4. Kasparas Jakučionis

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis (25) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

A 6-foot-6 guard with size and shooting ability is hard to teach. On 156 attempts last season, Jakučionis made 42.3% from three-point range, and dished out 2.6 assists per game.

If Milwaukee gives him a chance to play through mistakes and grow as a player, their is a much higher ceiling with a greater opportunity. He's an elite point guard with great size, passing abilities, strong vision. The Heat don't necessarily want to see Jakučionis go in this deal, but they can't allow his potential to hold up a Giannis deal.

5. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaime is the best player coming to the Bucks in this trade but will be a restricted free agent in 2027. If he performs well and earns a nice payday, that could cost the Bucks more than they would prefer. He will never be good enough to lead a team as the best player, but he is a strong role player who was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year last season.

The Bucks can go multiple ways with Jaquez next season. They can evaluate his talent by giving him a bigger role and then trade him for better future assets. That would be the smartest way to go. He's clearly skilled, but at 25 years old he is entering his prime and would likely prefer a different destination at or before the conclusion of this season.

6. The Tyler Herro Return

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While this is more of a guessing game, Herro will likely get dealt to a team that is eager to add him to the roster. The Pistons are the latest leaders to land Herro, as they are looking for shooting guard depth and secondary playmaker next to Cade.

The Pistons will have to shed salary in a deal to Milwaukee to take on Herro's contract, and that will likely come with some type of draft compensation. That draft compensation could be the No. 21 overall pick in the upcoming draft, or a future pick. The value of Herro's return will come down to how much future salary the Bucks have to absorb.

7. Pelle Larsson

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Larsson was terrific from day one for the Heat in Summer League and hit the game winning shot at the buzzer. Since then, he has been more popular to casual NBA fans who tuned into Summer League and saw the magic happen.

In 70 games last season Larsson was a part of the rotation, playing 26.4 minutes per game and averaging 11.4 points per game. He fits the stereotypical 'Heat Culture' type of player, and that would be welcome in Milwaukee.

It feels soemwhat disrespectful to have Larsson down this low, but it highlights how solid of a trade this is, especially without Herro and Jovic coming back to Milwaukee.

Final Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The trade package the Heat have is solid from top to bottom but lacks a young star coming back. There is hope that No. 13 overall, Ware or Jakučionis could become that, but there's no guarantee. A Boston-Portland three-team deal still clears Miami's "best" offer, but that deal would alrady be done by now if both Boston and Portland would be willing to part with the necessary assets to acquire Giannis and Jaylen Brown.

For the Miami deal, Milwaukee could wait till after the draft, but that wouldn't be in their best interest. Getting this deal done before the draft would allow them to have full say over the No. 13 overall pick, that way they can select who they want without having to jump through hurdles.

This might not be the only pre-draft or during the draft trade we see from Milwaukee. With several players on the roster that could be dealt (AJ Green, Myles Turner, Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr.), there might be more deals to come. Either way, a rebuild is coming and so is a bust offseason.

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