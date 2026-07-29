Brayden Burries rolled into his first NBA exhibition game, balled out, and kept it moving through the whole Summer League experience.

Dropping 24 Points, 5 Rebounds, 2 Steals and 1 Block per game with a 4/1 AST/TO while shooting 36% 3P% of his 5.5 3PA and converting 57% 2P% on 10.5 2PA, Burries stuffed the stat sheet with buckets, boards, treys, dimes, and deflections through his 4 games in Las Vegas.

While Summer League is a small sample size against rookies and players on the fringes of the league, some stats that Brayden thrived in (STL%, BLK%, AST%, 3PA Rate) do tend to translate to the NBA.

10th overall pick Brayden Burries picked up an NBA Summer League First Team nod in Las Vegas 😮‍💨



🦌 23.5 PPG

🦌 4.5 RPG

🦌 4.3 APG

🦌 2.0 SPG

🦌 50.0 FG%



His next challenge... his rookie season with the @Bucks! pic.twitter.com/YWZDqb38Ur — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2026

The game-winning body-controlling decelerating twisting euro-stepping finger roll extra extension layup was a nice touch of clutch in one of his first games as a Summer League Buck.

BRAYDEN BURRIES IS CLUTCH!



THE 10TH OVERALL PICK WINS THE GAME FOR THE BUCKS 😱 pic.twitter.com/5fRJk2jTxY — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

The NBA crowned Milwaukee's 10th overall pick with an All-NBA Summer League 1st Team appearance, cementing his Las Vegas legacy as a first-year player in this exhibition series; Burries joins Cameron Boozer, Yaxel Lendeborg, Meleek Thomas, and Caleb Wilson for the honor.

What's more important is that Burries not only looked the part among his peers; he clearly stood out as one of the best overall and most impactful two-way players in the whole place.

on Brayden Burries' upside as an All-Around talent:



"So often we put caps on good basketball players because they seemingly won't have (upside)...



I just think smart basketball players figure it out." - @DParkOK



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/EI6D1jjICC — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) June 3, 2026

Where Brayden Burries give Bucks Fans hope going forward

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A versatile big guard with high two-way feel is always a good bet.

Burries has shown the scalability on and off the ball on offense with the malleability on defense to earn the title of two-way versatility.

For better or worse, Burries was viewed as an all-around prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft process because he brings a little bit of everything to the table, perhaps earning a 'false ceiling' because some thought that meant he had no areas to improve, when really that means basically every skill imaginable can be realistically developed.

Sometimes critics can miss that being skilled at every aspect of the game can become a sum of its parts even greater as a whole when that player masters when, where, and how to use them, and is motivated to continually develop their games throughout the entirety of their careers.

Top-5 NBA Draft prospects via PRISM



2025:

1. Flagg

2. Knueppel

3. Harper

4. Edgecombe

5. Murray-Boyles



2026:

1. Boozer

2. Dybantsa

3. Wagler

4. Flemings

5. Burries



"Pretty predictive last year..."

- @BenRauman



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/xZvRvJrMzj — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) June 29, 2026

Brayden has shown the ability to score, create, run offense, and shoot on and off the ball at different levels throughout his basketball development path.

With Arizona, he began to put it all together to show his complete all-around game, even if the choices to attack were more selective at times.

Burries was a winning player on a winning team because he bought into his role, focused on team goals first, and picked his spots to attack within that framework.

Now with room to grow in Milwaukee, along with opportunity to play and freedom to make mistakes to develop his game, Brayden can continue to do a little bit of everything to help his team win while racking up touches, shots, and usage as high as his efficiency can handle.

Brayden has the chance to be a good-to-great in many areas – as a defender who can switch 1-3, a connective passer at worst to a primary decision maker at best, a 3pt shooter, and an on-ball scorer.

On the low-end, having so few holes in his game already gives him a high floor to be a winning NBA player quickly into his career and for a long time; on the high end, the Bucks are looking at one of the most complete guard prospects in the league.