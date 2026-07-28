Two Milwaukee Bucks players still showing out during their pro-am games

As the offseason continues, so does the work to get better.

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading in a different direction for the first time in more than a decade, and will play without their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Once Milwaukee agreed to move on from Antetokounmpo and begin its rebuild, the Bucks first stop was the NBA Draft and entered with two first-round picks after receiving an additional pick from the Miami Heat.

It was a nice head start for a team rebuilding for the future, and at the centerpiece of their draft class, the Bucks selected Brayden Burries from Arizona at the No. 10 pick.

In a class that had five guards selected within the first nine picks, Milwaukee followed by selecting Burries after a stellar freshman season with the Wildcats.

Falling short in the Final Four, Burries finished the year averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and1.5 steals per game, on 49.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from the 3-point line.

The Bucks hoped that the all-around combo guard could make an impact for a new and youthful team with Antetokounmpo no longer in Milwaukee, and he's already shown flashes of what's to come during summer league.

Burries showed consistent improvement during summer league, especially once he touched down in Las Vegas.

In his four games in the showcase, Burries he showed out and averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line. He recognized for his play and was selected to the All-Summer League First Team.

The Bucks were impressed with what they saw in summer league, and felt even better about their section at No. 10. However, Burries hasn't stopped just at the summer league, but also in the Drew League.

The rookie once again showed out in his the pro-am league game on Saturday by recording 24 points, five rebounds and one assist for team Problems.

Burries scored 13 of 24 points in the second quarter, and also went 5-for-13 (38.4%) from the 3-point line. The 20-year old continues to show promise, and has even put his talents on display at the historic Drew League.

Burries wasn't the only Bucks player to have a nice showing in a pro-am game, as center Jericho Sims also had a nice performance during the Miami Pro League.

Sims exercised his $2.8 million player option this offseason to remain with the Bucks after averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.

Like Burries, the super-athletic center decided to play in a pro-am game and in the Miami Pro League, he looked dominant.

Jericho Sims offseason work—looking like a player you’d hate to see on the opposing team. 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/tSZmLpHecm — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) July 26, 2026

Flying the through the paint and dunking every chance he had, the big man finished the game with 18 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

It's another strong performance from one of Milwaukee's players during a pro-am game, and it's something that you would like to see from a team that's going into next season under the radar.