Brayden Burries earns spot on All-Summer League First Team

When you draft someone in the top-10 of the NBA Draft, the expectation is for the player to make an immediate impact for his team.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, they decided to draft guard Brayden Burries with the No. 10 overall pick from Arizona.

Burries was one of the premier guards in college, and led the Wildcats in scoring as a freshman to bring back them to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Milwaukee drafted him with their first pick in hopes to become the potential focal point of the organization for the foreseeable future after Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat, and he's gotten off to a hot start.

The Las Vegas NBA Summer League has finally come to an end with the Golden State Warriors coming out on top as the tournament champions. During these games, people got to see the first glimpse of the talent that the next generation of players are going to display for years to come.

The players who excelled at an high level in Las Vegas got to see themselves on the All-Summer League teams, and for Bucks fans, Burries was one of those players who earned himself a spot.

Burries was one of five players who was selected to the All-Summer League First Team based on his performance during Las Vegas.

In his four games, Burries averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line.

All-Summer League First Team.



Just the beginning for Brayden Burries. pic.twitter.com/bL63OUaJzc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2026

He scored more 20 points and shot higher than 50% in three of his four games, while only committing three total turnovers. As he appeared in more games, the more comfortable he became.

As a team, the Bucks struggled during Summer League and finished with a record of 2-3. There were times where the game felt like it was moving too fast for them and in some of the losses, the offense couldn't find consistent ways to score.

But for Burries, every time he stepped on the court, he have Milwaukee a sense of direction and confidence.

On Saturday, the Bucks faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers in their final Summer League game and in a back-and-forth battle the game came down to one play.

Burries drove all the way to the basket and got a layup to go with 1.5 seconds left on the clock. Milwaukee would come out on top in a 96-94 victory, and Burries would finish the game with 27 points while shooting 9-for-18 from the field.

It's moments like those that are going to have Bucks fans excited for the 20-year old rookie. He's already expressed that he wants to have a great rookie season while racking up accolades along the way, and this selection to the All-Summer League First Team has gotten him off to a nice start.