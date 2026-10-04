The One Thing We Want to See this Preseason from the Bucks

The new era for the Milwaukee Bucks will officially start on Monday.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat played in their first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors and of course, all eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo as he made his debut for his new team. Wearing white and red rather than white and green, the all-time leading scorer for the Bucks gave Heat fans a glimpse of what's coming for the 2026-27 season.

In 14 minutes, Antetokounmpo finished the game with nine points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting perfect from the field (3-for-3) in a 129-105 victory over the Raptors. News flash: the former MVP is still good at basketball.

After a limited season last year in Milwaukee only playing 36 games, Antetokounmpo reminded people how he's still dominant, and can affect his teammates around him. With one fresh start happening in South Beach, another one is going on in Milwaukee.

The Bucks will play in their first preseason game on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it will be the first look at their new team since parting ways with Antetokounmpo. In return for the future Hall of Famer, Milwaukee received Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis who will look to make their preseason debut for the Bucks against the Timberwolves.

On top of the four newcomers from Miami, Milwaukee will also have its two first-round picks from the 2026 NBA Draft in Brayden Burries and Nate Ament to make their debuts as well. Rightfully, Bucks fans are excited to see what their new team will look like with multiple new additions including head coach Taylor Jenkins from the Memphis Grizzlies, but there's one thing in particular that people want to see in preseason from the Bucks.

During training camp, Jenkins emphasized Milwaukee's depth and mentioned how they'll have some tough decisions to make regarding their rotation.

"We got a lot of depth, Jenkins said. "We're going to have some difficult decisions to make for sure. In my memory, this is probably one of the deepest teams. Especially when you look at the guard position and the wing position."

As Jenkins said, the guard position has some of the most depth on the team and with eight players who can play at those positions, he and his staff will have to figure how to rotate a deep group. Early projections and even training camp photos gave people an idea of what the roles are going to be for some of the keys guys like Herro and Ryan Rollins, but for the rest, it's going to be interesting to see which guards can separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

There's a solid mix of veterans and young guys in Milwaukee's rotation who can make an impact at the guard spot differently. Players like AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr. will affect the game by spacing the floor and knocking down 3-pointers, where Burries, Jakučionis and Kevin Porter Jr. are better with the ball in their hands and can get their teammates involved.

While the preseason may be an after thought for some people, these games will be important for the Bucks as they will have the opportunity to tryout different lineup combinations and evaluate which guards stand out with the NBA season officially starting on Oct. 20.