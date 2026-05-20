The time is clicking for the Milwaukee Bucks. According the Shams, the Bucks could come to a resolution with Giannis by the NBA Draft. Rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future are swirling, and the organization has reached a crossroads. Either they convince Giannis they can still compete for championships in Milwaukee, or they risk watching the greatest player in franchise history ask out.

If the Bucks truly want to convince Giannis to stay, standing pat is not an option. They need another star. One name that is beginning to quietly surface? Kyrie Irving.

“The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value.”



- @SeanDeveney



(https://t.co/C4Rzr4iWln) pic.twitter.com/80eQEYWBMY — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) May 19, 2026

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, there is growing belief around the league that the Dallas Mavericks could eventually move off Irving despite publicly praising him as a veteran mentor for Cooper Flagg. The reality may be different. Dallas could decide it is time to reset financially, build around Flagg long term, and move off Irving’s contract while they still can.

If that opportunity becomes real, the Bucks should absolutely explore it.

Why Kyrie Makes Sense Next to Giannis

There are obvious risks with Irving. He is 33 years old, and he is coming off a torn ACL. His availability has also been a major concern for years now. Kyrie has not played more than 67 games in a season since 2019, and he has not played 72 games since 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over the last several seasons, injuries and missed time have become part of the equation when evaluating him.

Still, when Kyrie is on the court, he remains one of the best offensive guards in basketball.

In the 2024-2025 season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and over 91 percent from the free throw line. He was still an All-Star caliber player and arguably the best ball-handler the NBA has ever seen. More importantly, his skill set fits perfectly next to Giannis.

The Bucks desperately need another elite shot creator who can take pressure off Giannis late in games. Too often over the last few years, Milwaukee’s offense has become predictable in the playoffs. Teams build walls against Giannis, force others to create, and the Bucks simply have not had enough perimeter firepower to counter consistently.

He can create his own shot at any moment, dominate pick-and-roll situations, and punish defenses that collapse on Giannis in the paint. A healthy Irving-Giannis pairing would instantly become one of the most dangerous offensive duos in the Eastern Conference.

Mock Trade Proposal

Here is a potential framework that could make sense for both sides:

Bucks Receive

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) watches play against the Utah Jazz in street clothes during the first half of the game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images



Kyrie Irving



Mavericks Receive

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) brings the ball up the court defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images



Kyle Kuzma

Bobby Portis

Ryan Rollins

For Dallas, this deal gives them flexibility, depth, and a cleaner long-term direction around Cooper Flagg. Kuzma’s contract is movable and gives them a veteran forward. Portis brings energy, toughness, and scoring off the bench. Rollins is still young and cheap, making him an interesting developmental piece.

Most importantly, Dallas would clear future money and potentially avoid paying Irving over $40 million annually deep into his 30s coming off a major knee injury.

Is Kyrie Enough to Convince Giannis to Stay?

That is the real question. Even if Irving returns healthy, there are still concerns about Milwaukee’s overall depth and long-term flexibility. The Eastern Conference is getting younger and more athletic.

All that matters is pairing Giannis with another elite offensive star, which can at least give Milwaukee a fighting chance. If the Bucks fail to make a major move this offseason, Giannis may eventually decide the championship window in Milwaukee has officially closed.