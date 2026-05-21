The Milwaukee Bucks Assistant General Manager, Milt Newton, was recently a guest on the 620 WMTJ radio show, and he had a lot of interesting things to say during this ten-minute interview. Surprisingly, the hosts did not bring up the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors at all in this conversation, and instead focused on the NBA combine and this year's upcoming NBA draft.

Bucks assistant GM with lots of interesting nuggets in this 10 minute interview:



- Unprompted he mentions trading the 10th pick for a veteran player



- Specifically mentions there are some great guards and small forwards in that 10th pick range



- Says if they use the 10th pick… — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) May 20, 2026

The Importance Of The No. 10 Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks have the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, and this could play a pivotal role in helping transform their roster. This is considered to be one of the best and deepest NBA drafts in recent years. If the Bucks want to convince Giannis to sign his extension, they need to find a foundational player with this pick. It is widely believed that Giannis will be finally traded this offseason, and if that is the case, they will have to find a gem in the lottery.

Newton Discusses The Value Of The Pick

One of the radio hosts asked Newton, “From a scouting perspective, now that we know the Bucks own the number 10 pick in this draft, what is the significance of the pick?”

Newton said “Well its significant because, first of all at the 10th pick, it’s a very deep draft with talent, but we can also use the 10th pick in other ways, just more than selecting the pick, were going to get a very good pick at number 10 but we also will have a very good asset that we could use to package if we choose to do something to get a more mature player if thats something available to us”

Could Milwaukee Trade The Pick?

This was a very interesting response because Newton’s answer about potentially trading this 10th pick was unwarranted. This makes me believe that the Bucks are still trying to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign his extension and remain a Bucks player. Why else would the Bucks consider trading this pick if they did not expect retaining Giannis?

Newton specifically mentioned that there are some great guards and small forwards in that 10th pick range. Whether they keep Giannis or not, the Bucks GM wants to make sure that their pick is ready to contribute; the Bucks do not want to fully rebuild; they want to win now.

Nate Ament Emerging As A Mock Draft Target

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate their Final Four berth behind him after a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, CBS and ESPN’s mock drafts have the Bucks picking Tennessee's freshman Nate Ament. Reviews on Ament have been mixed; some scouts are high on his skill and size, and others have concerns that his game will translate at the NBA level.

According to Shams Charania, the Bucks are open for business as they weigh trade packages for Giannis, and he said the date to watch out for is June 23rd, the NBA Draft. Will the Bucks somehow be able to convince Giannis to stay, or will they rely on this 10th pick to help change the trajectory of their future?