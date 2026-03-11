The Milwaukee Bucks are in dire need of a playmaking big to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The versatility that a player like Bam Adebayo provides on both ends of the floor would do wonders for the Bucks’ hunt to keep Giannis in the summer and their aspirations to be contenders again. Miami won’t be trading Bam any time soon. What could the draft bring the Bucks?

Last night, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, a similar type of player, went absolutely bananas and dropped 83 points on the hapless Washington Wizards.

Today, we explore an option that could be the Bucks’ Bam.

Morez Johnson Jr. — Michigan

6’9” | 250 lbs | Sophomore

Morez is a physical beast on the interior for the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team. He has the potential versatility to replicate what Bam brings to the Miami Heat. His ability starts on the defensive end.

He finishes possessions with rebounds, snagging 7.4 per game. He blocks shots, averaging 1.1 per game. The biggest defensive trait he has in common with Bam is the ability to switch 1–5 and defend anyone on the court. It is a sight to behold when he gets switched onto a guard and you see this giant of a man squat, get into a defensive stance, and slide his feet to stay in front of much smaller players.



He is a lot like Bam in regard to offense in that he didn’t get to show much of his offensive game in college because of the teammates around him. This happened at both Illinois and Michigan. They have outstanding guards and a 7’3” skilled center, which leaves Morez to be a lob threat and a get-it-off-the-glass type of guy.

He is still averaging 13.7 points per game on 64.3% shooting from the field. He rarely takes threes, just like Bam in college, but when he does, he knocks them down at a 41.7% clip on extremely low volume—0.8 attempts per game. The form he displays when taking jump shots is very good, so I could see this translating at the next level.

His ability to knock down free throws is another good indicator of future three-point shooting ability. He is shooting 78.3% on almost four attempts per game.



When you compare Morez to Cameron Boozer, the best power forward in the class, he has the better three-point percentage, free throw percentage, true shooting percentage, and effective field-goal percentage.





Strengths



• Elite physical frame and strength at 6’9”, 250 lbs



• Defensive versatility with the ability to switch 1–5



• Strong rebounder who finishes defensive possessions



• Efficient interior scorer (64.3% from the field)



• Promising shooting indicators from both three-point range and the free-throw line



• High motor and physical presence that impacts the game on both ends



Concerns



• Limited offensive role in college makes it difficult to fully evaluate his scoring ceiling



• Three-point shooting sample size is extremely small



• Still developing footwork and overall offensive skill package



• Has primarily been used as a lob threat and cleanup scorer



NBA Archetype

Bam Adebayo (developmental trajectory)



Johnson shows flashes of the defensive versatility that makes Bam so valuable. Like Bam coming out of Kentucky, he has not been asked to show a full offensive arsenal yet. The tools are there, but it will depend on his work ethic and development once he reaches the NBA.

Fit with the Milwaukee Bucks

He would be an excellent fit alongside Giannis in the middle. Add wing defenders around him, and the ability of Morez to switch 1–5 would make the Bucks a nightmare defensively.



The development of his three-point shot could take Milwaukee to another level and push them deeper into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Final Thoughts

The one thing you can’t measure is the human heart, the inner drive to never be satisfied and to continue adding to your game every summer. That is exactly what Bam did throughout his NBA career. It is the thing Morez Johnson will have to do to excel at the NBA level.

You never want to put a cap on someone’s potential. That is why Bam scored 83 points last night. He put no ceiling on his talent.

Can Morez Johnson do the same for the Bucks?

It isn’t likely, but only time will tell.