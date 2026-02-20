The Milwaukee Bucks season has been a disaster, full of drama, full of losses, and full of injuries. But the main story is the Giannis saga, the trade rumors, the interesting comments to the media, the uncertain answers in regard to his loyalty.

Which puts the Bucks in a precarious situation, they are surging, winning 5 of their last 6 without Giannis, have put themselves in a position to make the play-in/playoffs --which is what Giannis wants-- but also may sacrifice an opportunity at franchise altering talent, with or without Giannis.

So that begs the what is the best outcome for Milwaukee this season?

Make the Playoffs?

In an interview with ESPN Giannis had this to say regarding his future in Milwaukee:

"I want to win.... But the most important thing, I want to win a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. And if that's not on the table or in the plans, so that's when you're kind of like, & OK, maybe I've got to pivot because I really want to win." Giannis Antetokounmpo

So the pressure is on Milwaukee to win, and they have proven capable with him, and recently without him. But most telling, is the fact that they have three of the National Basketball Association's best 5-man units.

So they have the pieces to win, the East is weak, and Giannis wants to win, but what is the cause of proving to Giannis that they are capable of winning.

Sacrificing a Blue-Chip Prospect

Part of the reason that Giannis wasn't moved was due to the lack of picks and blue-chip prospects that were being thrown around. But if Milwaukee can convince Giannis to trust the process, and to stay, missing the playoffs and putting their hopes in the NBA Lottery and a potential top-10 or higher pick is their best method going forward.

Milwaukee can get exactly what they went without giving up Giannis. Darryn Peterson, Darrius Acuff, Cam Boozer, Kingston Flemings, and so many more, the draft is deep, at numerous positions, and the Milwaukee Bucks already have some building blocks.

Ousmane Dieng - 22

Ryan Rollins - 23

Cam Thomas - 24

Pete Nance - 25

KPJ - 25

AJ Green - 26



The Bucks went from the oldest team in the league to this in 2 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/3mgrG2kqr2 — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) February 18, 2026

Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr. Giannis, Myles Turner, and then add in a player from this class, Milwaukee is right back in contention.

So, for Milwaukee, if they can convince Giannis that this year is a lost cause, and they can lean into this years stacked draft class. That's the best option moving forward, even if Giannis eventually asks for a trade.

