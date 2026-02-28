Warriors Sign Forward Gui Santos to Three-Year Contract Extension Amid Strong Stretch

In the midst of a breakout month on the court, the Warriors inked forward Gui Santos for the long haul.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Golden State has signed Santos to a three-year, $15 million extension that can keep him tied to the franchise through the 2028-29 season. The extension kicks in next year and has a player option on the final year of the deal.

Santos is having an incredible month of February, averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as he moved into the starting lineup while superstar guard Steph Curry has missed the full month of action, after initially joining Golden State’s starting group after the devastating torn ACL that ended star forward Jimmy Butler’s season on Jan. 20.

Santos’s recent breakout has been a bright spot as Golden State has dealt with a myriad of injuries. He has three 17-point performances over the Warriors last four games and has reached double-digit points in 11 of the past 12 games. On the season, he’s averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 39% on three-pointers—all career-high marks over his three-year NBA career.

The Warriors made Santos the 55th pick of the 2022 NBA draft. He spent his first season with the organization playing for the G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors. He signed a three-year, $5.1 million contract in 2023 and has developed into a critical piece of Golden State’s rotation. Now, he gets a pay raise over the next few seasons to remain with the franchise.

Currently eighth place in the Western Conference with a 31–28 record, Golden State next takes the floor Saturday against the Lakers.

