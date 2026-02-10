The Milwaukee Bucks dropped another one last night. That’s 6 losses in their last 10 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still a Buck past the trade deadline. Cam Thomas, who was bought out, is on his way as a late-season free-agent pickup. Giannis is also said to be nearing his return from a lingering calf injury. That will signal a push to compete for one of the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to be back right after the All-Star break, per @espn



“Antetokounmpo could be aiming to come back on the shorter end of his projected window: Four weeks from his initial injury would be Feb. 20, the team's first game following the All-Star break.” pic.twitter.com/XjI5U6S6Dx — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 9, 2026

The Bucks are only two and a half games back from the final play-in spot. This is shaping up to be a masterclass in how not to tank.

The tank race is in high gear as NBA teams careen toward the All-Star break. We’ve already talked about the main contestants. You can read more about that here. Now, let’s zoom out and look at the three best ways to tank in the NBA.

Ethical Tanking

1) Prioritize Youth

The first rule is simple: prioritize youth over veterans. Let the young guys play and develop. They have so much to learn, and in-game reps are the most valuable thing they can get.

Yes, there are going to be mistakes. There will be turnovers. Passes sailing into the third row from a poorly thrown lob when a simple pass to the player next to them would do. Shot selection will be terrible. The hesitation step-back jumper with 18 seconds on the shot clock over two defenders.

If they play hard and give effort every night, almost everything is permissible.

Once they get some games under their belt, you should start to see growth. Crisper passing. Better reads. Improved defensive communication. Most importantly, confidence swelling.

Growth isn’t always linear, and if you’re tanking, every minute on the floor has to count.

2) Use Veterans the Right Way

Do not add buyout players unless you truly have no veterans who can teach young players how to be professionals.

At the same time, don’t neglect the veterans already on the roster. They may not see the floor much, but they are vital to development. Make sure they set the tone in practice.

They pass along institutional knowledge: how to take care of your body, how to survive an NBA season, how to maximize off-the-court time. How to invest money. How to build a financial plan.

In the case of Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards, his “off-the-court time” is still on-court time.

Veterans are important. Their minutes are not.

3) Never Say the Word “Tank”

You never talk about tanking to the media or the players. The mentality has to be growth and development.

You must carefully navigate your messaging, because winning habits do not build themselves.

If someone asks about tanking, you talk about how promising your young players are. You highlight their growth. You praise how helpful the veterans have been.

Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz does this as well as anyone. He is candid and direct without ever mentioning tanking. When asked by reporter Ethan Skolnick how close he was to putting his starters back into a close game, his answer was simple: “I wasn’t.”

Asked Jazz coach Will Hardy how close he was to putting Lauri Markkanen or Jaren Jackson Jr. in the game in the fourth quarter.



“I wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/bZcEkCo8WA — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 10, 2026

The next time you watch your favorite team play, ask yourself: are they following these three rules? If they are, you’re watching an ethical tank in action.

That is the blueprint for 2026.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will break almost every rule of the tank race in their attempt to compete. Giannis is a megastar who shines so brightly that he will drag them, kicking and screaming, into the play-in. Cam Thomas adds another scoring threat and takes pressure off the nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP.

That doesn’t bode well for the tank race.

The Bucks just might lap the competition in the wrong direction.