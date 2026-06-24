Five Myles Turner Trade Ideas to Continue the Bucks' Rebuild

The Milwaukee Bucks took a calculated risk when they waived-and-stretched Damian Lillard to open up enough cap space to sign Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. After one season with the Bucks, it is clear that this was a misstep by Milwaukee, and now they must look to trade him to open up more playing time for their new young core of players, specifically Kel'el Ware.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype shared this nugget of information about Myles Turner in one of his latest intel pieces:

"Bucks center Myles Turner has always known that he’d become a “strong” trade candidate in the event that is moved, according to Scotto, who notes that the Hornets, Pelicans, and Lakers have been linked to Turner in the past. While he hasn’t formally confirmed that those clubs would still have legitimate interest, Scotto suggests that all three – as well as the Celtics – could be fits for the former Pacer."

With that information out in the NBA rumor circles, it's only a matter of time until it's proven to be true. The biggest hurdle the Bucks will have is trying to find a team that is willing to pay Turner that hefty of a contract for the next three seasons.

Trade 1 - Boston Celtics

Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Boston Receives:

-Myles Turner

-2033 second-round pick swap

Milwaukee Receives:

-Sam Hauser

In this trade scenario the Milwaukee Bucks will send Myles Turner and a 2033 second-round swap to the Boston Celtics for Sam Hauser by trading Turner into the Celtics $28M Traded Player Exception.

This will save the Bucks a significant amount of money and gets them a terrific floor spacer for about $16M less per season. Hauser does have two more years on his contract and would be a great trade piece for the Bucks to flip in a later date.

Boston would find a much needed upgrade at the five spot, and someone that is the complete opposite of last year's starter, Neimas Queta. This move makes a ton of sense for both sides, unless Boston wants to do more with their Traded Player Exception.

Trade 2 - Charlotte Hornets

Dec 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center PJ Hall (16) rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Charlotte Receives:

-Myles Turner

Milwaukee Receives:

-Grant Williams

-Tidjane Salaun

After selecting Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets look to add a veteran center in Myles Turner.

The Hornets part ways with Grant Williams, a veteran power forward on an expiring contract, and they close the door on the Tidjane Salaun era, the former sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Milwaukee sheds the salary of Turner and gets to take a flier on a high lotter pick, and Charlotte adds a proven center that they have liked for a while to pair with their young and evolving core.

Trade 3 - New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Receives:

-Myles Turner

-Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Receives:

-Jordan Poole

-Kevon Looney

-Jordan Hawkins

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New Orleans Pelicans are holding firm to big man Yves Missi in trade discussions. The Lakers had previously reached out to acquire him, but the Pelicans rejected their offer.

While Missi is a young big that teams around the league like, he was in and out of the starting lineup, as Derrik Queen spent time as the starting five for New Orleans last season.

Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) reacts to dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With this move, New Orleans acquires a veteran floor-spacing big that fits perfectly next to Zion Williamson, and has been well-liked by the Pelicans for quite some time. They also get the expiring contract of Kyle Kuzma, a wing with size and shooting, but is extremely streaky.

Milwaukee takes back three expiring contracts for the New Orleans Pelicans and an additional $2M in cash for this season. Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney aren't expected to be long-term pieces for the Bucks, but Jordan Hawkins is in the final season of his rookie deal and is someone they can take a flier on.

Trade 4 - Golden State Warriors & Los Angeles Clippers

Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Golden State Receives:

-Myles Turner

Los Angeles Receives:

-Draymond Green

Milwaukee Receives:

-Bogdan Bogdanovic

-Isaiah Jackson

In this move, the Warriors finally close the door on the Draymond Green era, and it was easier to do after selecting the 24-year-old power forward, Yaxel Lendeborg, with the No. 11 overall pick in the NBA Draft. They acquire a floor spacing center that will pair nicely with Stephen Curry and keep their options open to make more moves, specifically trading Jimmy Butler.

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Clippers turn Bogdan Bogdanovic's expiring deal and the athletic big man, Isaiah Jackson, into the veteran small-ball center, Draymond Green. Having Kawhi and Draymond on the floor together playing next to Draius Garland and Keaton Wagler (or whoeve starts at the two) helps cover the holes on the defensive side of the ball.

Milwaukee sheds the three years of Turner's deal for the expiring salary of Bogdanovic, and they get to take a flier on an athletic young big man, Isaiah Jackson. Pairing Jackson with someone like Ware is a nice mix of versatility for the Bucks center room.

Trade 5 - Los Angeles Lakers

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Receives:

-Myles Turner

Milwaukee Receives

-Deandre Ayton

-Jarred Vanderbilt

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for an upgrade from Deandre Ayton, and Myles Turner has proven that when paired with an elite ball handler he can be a productive stretch big man.

Vanderbilt and Coach Redick were seen multiple times last season arguing on the floor and I am sure Vanderbilt would welcome a change of scenary. Ayton would probably be waived by Milwaukee after being traded on an expiring deal, which would then allow him the chance to sign elsewhere.

This move gets the Lakers a starting center and saves the Bucks a ton of salary the next few seasons.

Final Thoughts

Nov 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The prize of the 2025 NBA offseason for the Bucks now turns into a salary dump for a team desperate at the five spot. While the Turner experiment didn't pan out, he is still a capable center that will likely have suitors in the open market.

You can follow me @AlexGoldenNBA on X for all of my NBA Coverage.