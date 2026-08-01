What the Milwaukee Bucks need from Kel’el Ware

There are few wakeup calls in the NBA like being a young player traded on their rookie deal. Even if it was for a star, it’s a harsh reality to accept that if they were better, the team would have tried harder to keep them.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and Kel’el Ware are going through this now, and it might hit a little harder after being moved out of a place like Miami. Yet one of the silver linings is being in an environment with low expectations, which could make it easier on them mentally to take the next step as professionals.

Focusing on Ware, whenever the sting of being moved has worn off, if it hasn’t already, he’ll get a chance to show how big-time he thinks he is. Coach Erik Spoelstra’s issues with him in Miami were that his focus wasn’t at peak level at all times.... when he was easily one of the five most talented players on the team.

There were times when his skills were harnessed beautifully next to Bam Adebayo, but it wasn’t enough to make the combo a featured option. Still, it was enough to presume the combo with Myles Turner will work well.

So now we will see what new Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins can do with his talents.

Offensively, there isn’t much to worry about with him, and he’ll probably put up nice numbers in 2026-27 since there is a hole in production to fill. His outside shot and hops make him a real threat, but he can’t let a lack of touches affect his intensity on the other side.

It’s unclear if that’s just who he is or if it’s one of the symptoms of being a young player at age 22. Regardless, he can’t have the same lapses he had through his first two seasons and expect to get the money he’s looking for when he is eligible for a contract extension.

May 6, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks introduce new head coach Taylor Jenkins at a press conference at Milwaukee Art Museum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of those miscues came on defense against pick and roll. In fairness to him, containing that is one of the hardest things to do, especially for a big man since they have to play multiple coverages and often have to guard two players at once. On some nights, he looked sharp, and on others, he was a mess.

His proficiency on screen roll defense will ultimately determine how many minutes he gets this upcoming season. Someone who is only a factor in drop coverage cannot play the fourth quarter of a tight game because the 3-point line must always be protected. Coach Taylor Jenkins won’t let that stuff slide, either.

Ware often thought that he just needed to play more minutes on nights he finished with weak stats, failing to understand that he would have played more if he had the RPMs cracked up. He has big aspirations and speaks with conviction, so now he will get a chance to showcase he’s not the player Spoelstra was underwhelmed by.