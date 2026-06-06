Four Trades the Bucks Should Consider for Myles Turner

The Milwaukee Bucks have a busy offseason ahead of them, and hiring Taylor Jenkins was the first of many moves. While everything hinges on what the Bucks do with Giannis Antetokounpmo, there is reason to believe that some of Giannis' teammates could be on the move also.

Assuming that the Giannis Era has come to an end, it would be in the Bucks best interest to admit their mistake from last offseason and move on from Myles Turner. The sigining of Turner put Milwaukee into a hefty payout for not just the newly acquired big, but what it cost to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard.

Turner had one of the worst years of his career last year, and not moving off of him this summer would be a massive mistake. Sure, the trade value Turner is lower than it's been in recent memory, but there are going to be teams that value the abilities of a stretch big. Turner proved to be one of the best centers in the East playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton, and while Haliburton is regarded as one of the best floor generals in the league, other point guards are capable of getting Turner bigger opportunities.

Here are three trades that the Bucks could make to get off of Myles Turner.

Trade 1: Myles Turner to the Charlotte Hornets for Tidjane Salaun, Grant Williams and the 18th overall pick

Dec 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) drives in past Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets have long coveted Myles Turner since his days in Indiana, and with question marks surrounding their center depth, Turner could give them a solid stretch big option to pair with Bridges, Ball, Miller, and Knueppel.

Milwaukee takes back two expiring contracts and acquires the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. This allows the Bucks to continue their rebuild and add another talented player from this class, while also shedding the remaining three years on Turner's contract. They also can take a flier on Salaun who has struggled to find his footing in Charlotte.

It helps the Hornets strengthen their young roster as they're looking to win their first playoff series in franchise history, and it balances out their team by adding a stretch big opposite of Diabate, who is a great rim roller. The Hornets also hope that the passing chops of LaMelo Ball help Turner find his groove.

Trade 2: Myles Turner to the Boston Celtics, Sam Hauser to the Indiana Pacers, Jarace Walker to the Milwaukee Bucks

Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This three team deal helps all three teams accomplish what they're looking for, but it would be rather ironic to see the Pacers help the Bucks facilitate a Myles Turner trade after how things went down last offseason. Nonetheless, this is a business and sometimes you have to put personal differences aside.

The Bucks do this deal because they get off the three remaining years on the Myles Turner contract, and they are able to take a flier on a twenty-two year old wing who has shown more flashes the last few seasons. Walker would love the opportunity to have a bigger role and could be a part of this Bucks expected rebuild.

For Boston, having a stretch big who can also protect the rim has been the best archetype for their team to have success. With Porzingis and Horford leaving the previous offseason, Boston tried to do the center by committee approach and it ultimatley hurt them in the end. A midseason trade for Nikola Vucevic led to a few DNP-CD in the postseason, which could lead to Boston trading for Turner, a big in his prime that fits perfectly into their Traded Player Exception (TPE).

Indiana does this deal as they are looking to win now. Hauser is an elite three-point shooter who can knock it down from range, gets off the ball quick and would fit into the Pacers style of play like a glove. He is also under contract until the summer of 2029. At 28 years old, Hauser fits in perfectly for the Pacers current timeline and gives their bench a boost.

Trade 3: Myles Turner and Taurean Prince to the Toronto Raptors for Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second round pick

Nov 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Toronto made a horrific mistake last season when they gave Jakob Poeltl a three extension that pays him roughly $84M starting at the end of 2026-27 season. Poeltl was in and out of the lineup all season long with a back injury and only played in 44 regular season games.

With the Raptors falling in Game 7 on the road to Cleveland in Round 1, they have to address their center position. Turner is a nice fit to surround all of their wing heavy players with his ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim.

Milwaukee makes this deal becuase they are picking up a former lottery pick in Gradey Dick, and by taking on a contract that is equally as bad as Turner's, they get a 2030 first round swap, and a 2033 second round pick from the Raptors.

This deal would be my least favorite for the Bucks because of the guaranteed money they'd owe Poeltl, but with the future picks and a chance to land a sharpshooter in Dick, it's semi-intriguing.

Trade 4: Myles Turner to the Los Angeles Lakers for Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt and the 25th pick

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) and center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers have long admired Myles Turner but the Pacers had no interest in trading him at the time. Now with the Bucks aggressively looking to get off of Turner's long-term money, the Lakers make a move that pairs Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a floor-spacing big that will thrive with a ball handler like Luka.

Milwaukee acquires a late first-round pick in this upcoming draft, takes back the expiring contract of Deandre Ayton, and Jarred Vanderbilt, who has a player option at the end of the 2026-27 season. The Bucks could waive Ayton to allow him to sign with someone else, or they could bring him in and trade him midway through the season. Either way, Ayton wouldn't make sense for the Bucks long-term plans, but Vanderbilt could stick around for a couple of seasons.

This deal helps both teams reach their goals for the future. The Lakers get stronger, the Bucks save money, and a lot of it.

Final Thoughts

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) holds the ball away from Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neal (00) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

At thirty years old, it makes no sense for the Bucks to retain Myles Turner any longer than they have to. If Milwaukee has a trade in front of them that helps them offload this contract and pickup assets along the way, it would be a no-brainer.

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