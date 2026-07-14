If Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner Stay in Milwaukee, Should They Both Start?

The Milwaukee Bucks have signaled a full rebuild by trading away franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo, but in doing so, they have still formed a competitive roster. Considering they gutted the Miami Heat's roster, added two first round picks, and maintained the likes of Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner, the Bucks field a solid team.

Yet this surplus of young talent means the Milwaukee Bucks shouldn't be done making moves, especially in the frontcourt. The Milwaukee Bucks added Kel'el Ware and Nate Ament, committed to Ousmane Dieng, and have Pete Nance, Kevin Porter Jr, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as wing options.

That's why the ideal situation is to move both Kuzma and Turner.

The Bucks are looking to trade Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/C0MA710uGo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 26, 2026

But let's say that doesn't happen, should they start together?

The answer is no. They were a terrible pairing last year, and neither of them were a positive for the Bucks.

Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma on/off numbers | databallr

When the goal is to rebuild, get younger, and build a Championship team, that blueprint doesn't follow 30 year olds, especially ones who don't play well together. Even if they are on the roster together, it would be better to start Turner next to Kel'el Ware and have Kuzma come off the bench. He played on the ball 14.2% of the time last year and could help mesh with Jaime Jaquez Jr. distributing the ball and slowing the game down for the younger Bucks.

That said the best case scenario sees neither player on the roster come opening night.

Now for the opinons of other writers here OnSi.

Tre Allen

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The best course of action would be to trade Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner before the season starts, but if they are still in Milwaukee, then I think they should start. The Bucks have changed their direction to a rebuild after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo, and have built a team around young players. While Kuzma and Turner do stick out on the roster, having Kuzma start in front of young player like Nate Ament or Ousmane Dieng would be beneficial for their development in my opinion. Everyone understandably wants the young players to get experience as quick as possible, but I also think throwing them into the fire for a team that’s not in a high position to compete could unnecessary when you have veterans with experience. Kuzma is coming off a career-high in terms of efficiency from the field and despite the low numbers Turner can still stretch the floor and protect the rim. I would like the see Kel’el Ware out there, but if Turner is still on the roster before next season then you might as well start the man you’re paying more than $27 million a year."

Ethan J. Skolnick

Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) drives against Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"By the time we finish typing this, the Bucks may have added another playable guard, adding to their already-plentiful stash. Who knows how that sorts out, especially after Gary Trent Jr. was handsomely rewarded for one of the least impressive seasons of his career. The Bucks aren't quite as flush in the frontcourt, now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is gone. Even so, the best route is to trade Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma, with Kuzma likely easier to move because he's on the final season of his contract. Barring that, Milwaukee can't lean on them too much. Kel'el Ware needs to play, and soon enough Nate Ament does too, and that should be the starting frontcourt before Christmas, by the latest. Ware in particular wasn't given much chance to play through his mistakes in Miami; it's time he gets that opportunity. Turner isn't a part of the future. No way he should be prioritized."