The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Atlanta Hawks at home in Giannis Antetokounmpo's second game since returning from injury. While it's not a highly anticipated matchup, it was a nationally televised game on ESPN, and an important one for the Eastern Conference playoff/play-in race.

Milwaukee entered the game at 26-34 trailing the Hawks by 4 games for the East's ten seed and last play-in spot. The loss against Atlanta was crushing to Milwaukee's playoff push and evens the season series 1-1. That last matchup with Atlanta will be one of Milwaukee's most important games down the stretch.

Game Recap

Milwaukee came out to a blistering start, putting up 38 first quarter points and took a 5 point 71-66 lead into the half. Milwaukee was making everything they shot, shooting 60.9% from the floor and going 11-19 from three. Giannis had 16 first half points, Ousmane Dieng had 10 points in the first quarter, and Milwaukee's most improved player candidate Ryan Rollins had 9 first half assists.

For some added context, Milwaukee didn't score 71 points in Giannis's first game back against Boston until there were 4 minutes left, in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta went on a 20-5 run to start the third quarter and Milwaukee never overcame the deficit. Their offense stalled, the defensive intensity lacked, and the Bucks ultimately dropped a crucial game.

Looking Ahead

The Bucks now have 21 games remaining and trail the Hawks by five games. Milwaukee will likely need to be .500 or better to make the play-in meaning the will need to go 14-7 down the stretch. Milwaukee will play 7 games against teams that are clearly tanking (BKN, BKN, UTA, UTA, IND, DAL, MEM) and will also face Atlanta one more time. These games will be essential to Milwaukee's playoff push.

After that, Milwaukee will have to prove that they can play against the big guys. After being embarrassed by Boston it's hard to be optimistic, but Milwaukee still boasts some of the best 5-man lineups in the NBA, and with Giannis back anything is possible.

The Bucks own the tie breaker over the surging Hornets, but I have a hard time seeing the Bucks catch the Hornets, Heat or Magic, meaning they will have to have to beat Atlanta in that third and final matchup to give themselves some cushion with the tiebreakers.

Milwaukee took a step in the right direction at home against the Hawks, but now they must stay consistent and ultimately finish games.