Kevin Porter Jr. proves too much for Miami

On nights like this, you can get a sense of what the Bucks can be.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with Cam Thomas struggling, Milwaukee still had enough offense to surge past the healthy visiting Miami Heat on Tuesday night, erasing a fourth quarter deficit with elite shot-making while holding Miami without a field goal for more than six minutes.

And Kevin Porter Jr. was in the middle of all of it.

The Bucks guard, who has had a breakout season, outplayed Norman Powell and Tyler Herro down the stretch, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover -- and he had the four-point play that accelerated the momentum in Milwaukee's favor.

Porter, Jr., got plenty of help. Early, it was Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins keeping the Bucks in it. Then Bobby Portis (21 points in 24 minutes) got going. And Ousmane Dieng, finally allowed by Doc Rivers to contribute more, had 22 solid minutes, with 11 points and six rebounds.

But it was Porter, Jr., who took it over the top, with his brash energy and his offensive skill. Miami had no answer for him at the point of attack, not when defensive specialist Davion Mitchell was in, and certainly not when Herro subbed in for Mitchell to play with Powell, as the Heat try to force that backcourt in crunch time after not using it much until then.

The Heat led 101-92 with 10:43 left after Kel'el Ware made a three-pointer, but soon it was 103-102 Milwaukee on Dieng's three-pointer. Miami took another lead into the six minute mark, but from there they could get nothing done offensively while Porter Jr. kept coming.

A driving layup and a free throw to cut the Heat lead to 109-108.

A driving layup to pull the Bucks back to down 111-110.

Five straight points after the Heat went up 114-113, including the aforementioned four-point play, when he was fouled on a three-point make.

Then another basket to make it 120-116.

And then two late defensive rebounds.

All of it was needed, as Milwaukee recovered from a romp by Toronto to get back on track.

And now, with Giannis more than four weeks from the night he suffered his latest calf injury, and starting to ramp up his court work, the Bucks are creeping closer to the Play-in Tournament. Certainly the Heat don't want to see them there, not if they can blend the strong guard play with what Giannis provides. The Bucks guards -- especially Porter Jr. and Rollins -- were getting easy looks without the benefit of a superstar's presence; what will they do with him commanding attention?

This could make March much more interesting that many anticipated.