Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Nov 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Illness

Cole Anthony: Questionable - Neck

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

AJ Green: Out - Shoulder

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

RAPTORS

RJ Barrett: Out - Knee

Jakob Poeltl: Probable - Back

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), Sportsnet 590 AM The Fan (Toronto)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (11-16) and Toronto Raptors (16-11) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in October and November, with the first being a win for the Bucks and the last one a loss. The Bucks are 62-48 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 31-24 in home games and 31-24 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F Gary Trent Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja'Kobe Walter

C Jakob Poeltl

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +5.5 (-110), Raptors -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +188, Raptors -225

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on the blowout loss to the Nets: "Just execution. We didn't play with the right spirit in that game, we didn't execute, and, you know, we were punished for it."

