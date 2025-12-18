Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Illness
Cole Anthony: Questionable - Neck
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf
AJ Green: Out - Shoulder
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
RAPTORS
RJ Barrett: Out - Knee
Jakob Poeltl: Probable - Back
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Sportsnet (Toronto)
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), Sportsnet 590 AM The Fan (Toronto)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (11-16) and Toronto Raptors (16-11) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in October and November, with the first being a win for the Bucks and the last one a loss. The Bucks are 62-48 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 31-24 in home games and 31-24 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F Gary Trent Jr.
F Kyle Kuzma
RAPTORS
G Immanuel Quickley
G Ja'Kobe Walter
C Jakob Poeltl
F Brandon Ingram
F Scottie Barnes
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +5.5 (-110), Raptors -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bucks +188, Raptors -225
Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on the blowout loss to the Nets: "Just execution. We didn't play with the right spirit in that game, we didn't execute, and, you know, we were punished for it."