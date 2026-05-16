There's a theory in the NBA, held by some, that you want to have a roster balance of roughly 5-5-5.

That's five players who have yet to reach to their potential, short of their primes.

That's five players in their primes, about the age of 26 or 27 onward.

And that's five players who are 30 or older, to provide experience and ideally leadership.

But that philosophy is subject to tweaking when taking into account the quality of the talent on the roster. If a team isn't in position to win right away, as the Milwaukee Bucks were not with Giannis Antetokounmpo last season and certainly wouldn't be without him, then it makes sense to tilt younger, with less lead for those on the more experienced end.

So it seems unlikely that, if the Bucks trade Giannis, all or even most of the Bucks' thirtysomethings from the most recent roster would return for 2026-27. Some could be traded; some simply let to leave. But none of them should be secure in their spots.

These were the players in the 30-and-above age bracket that finished the season with Milwaukee:

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Gary Harris.

Bobby Portis Jr.

Kyle Kuzma.

Myles Turner.

Some Bucks decisions will become clear

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Let's start with Antetokounmpo.... and Antetokounmpo.

If one goes, the other will certainly follow.

Thanasis averaged 1.4 points in 33 games, roughly what he's produced since joining the Bucks to play -- or more often, support his brother -- in 2019. He will be a free agent this offseason, but it's likely if Giannis is traded, he will accompany, with the team that receives Giannis more than willing to accommodate. A roster spot is the cost of such business.

Harris has one season left at $3.8 million, but it's hard to see where he fits, since any time he gets would come at the expense of a younger prospect. He shot 41 percent from three-point range last season, but in limited action, and he has a significant injury history. He could be tossed into a deal, where maybe a contender can use a back-of-the-bench shooter who has played in important games.

The three bigger names

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Turner, Kuzma and Portis are all signed for the 2026-27 season, at roughly $27, $20 and $15 million, respectively. On their face, these aren't awful contracts, but their utility in a post-Giannis Bucks world seems questionable.

Start with Turner, who was signed to complement Giannis -- after the great expense of waiving-and-stretching Damian Lillard's contract, with those two moves significantly hindering the Bucks' future flexibility. His first season was sort of a dud, especially on the rebounding side, and he was especially ineffective when Giannis didn't play.

Now Turner has gone on record revealing some Bucks secrets, most notably the lack of discipline under the since-departed Doc Rivers (which doesn't matter so much with Taylor Jenkins now stepping in for Rivers) but also Giannis being late to planes and other team activities (which doesn't matter so much if Giannis is traded, but didn't endear him to some in a Bucks fan base already frustrated with his performance).

The center has three seasons left at more than $83 million; it's not an attractive asset on its face, but there may be a team desperate for a floor spacer. If he can be moved, even for a little less in talent, he probably should be.

Kuzma has one more year left on his deal, at $20.9 million, and he had a decent year under difficult circumstances. He could be a relatively cheap rental for a playoff team as a bench scorer, and if Milwaukee can find such a suitor, it should move him too.

Portis Jr. is a little more complicated, with the forward due a player option of $16 million for 2027-28, complicating a move to a team that wants its books clear for 2027. And he still serves a role as a leader-type for Milwaukee; maybe he can provide direction to some of the young players, considering he carved out a solid career after an up-and-down start.

So if there's one who sticks around, maybe it's him.

But at this stage, anyone and anything should be on the table.