Rollins, Giannis, Trent & Portis' status for Bucks-Grizzlies: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Sunday, Apr. 5, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)
Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (30-47) and Memphis Grizzlies (25-52) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Grizzlies winning the first one, 132-119 on Feb. 2.
The Bucks are 28-33 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-15 in home games and 12-18 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-0.
The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and 9.5 games behind the Miami Heat.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are the 11th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Ousmane Dieng
C Myles Turner
F Pete Nance
F Kyle Kuzma
GRIZZLIES
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Dariq Whitehead
C Taylor Hendricks
F Rayan Rupert
F Olivier-Maxence Prosper
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Ryan Rollins: Available - Hip
Gary Trent: Out - Hip
Bobby Portis: Out - Wrist
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee
Gary Harris: Out - Personal
Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf
Alex Antetokounmpo: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Active - G League (Two-Way)
GRIZZLIES
GG Jackson: Out - Knee
Cedric Coward: Out - Back
Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Hip
Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe
Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle
Cam Spencer: Out - Back
Taj Gibson: Probable - Foot
Javon Small: Out - Thigh/Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Out - Neck/Two-Way
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks -5.5 (-114), Grizzlies +5.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Bucks -230, Grizzlies +190
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -114, under -106)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers: "Well this has not been a fun year, for anybody, but watching some of our young guys develop, it has been fun. Watching Ryan [Rollins], watching AJ [Green], Jericho Sims. When you look at our roster, we're playing a lot of guys with minimum contracts and trying to win games, that's hard to do, it really is."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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