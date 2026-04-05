Rollins, Giannis, Trent & Portis' status for Bucks-Grizzlies: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Apr. 5, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (30-47) and Memphis Grizzlies (25-52) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Grizzlies winning the first one, 132-119 on Feb. 2.

The Bucks are 28-33 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-15 in home games and 12-18 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season, 2-0.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and 9.5 games behind the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are the 11th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Ousmane Dieng

C Myles Turner

F Pete Nance

F Kyle Kuzma

GRIZZLIES

G Walter Clayton Jr.

G Dariq Whitehead

C Taylor Hendricks

F Rayan Rupert

F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Available - Hip

Gary Trent: Out - Hip

Bobby Portis: Out - Wrist

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Gary Harris: Out - Personal

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf

Alex Antetokounmpo: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - G League (Two-Way)

GRIZZLIES

GG Jackson: Out - Knee

Cedric Coward: Out - Back

Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Hip

Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe

Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle

Cam Spencer: Out - Back

Taj Gibson: Probable - Foot

Javon Small: Out - Thigh/Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Out - Neck/Two-Way

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -5.5 (-114), Grizzlies +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Bucks -230, Grizzlies +190

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers: "Well this has not been a fun year, for anybody, but watching some of our young guys develop, it has been fun. Watching Ryan [Rollins], watching AJ [Green], Jericho Sims. When you look at our roster, we're playing a lot of guys with minimum contracts and trying to win games, that's hard to do, it really is."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket