As trade speculation continues to surround Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP appears focused on enjoying his offseason.

Antetokounmpo was limited to a career-low 36 games during the 2025 season because of multiple calf injuries. Despite the frustrating campaign and growing questions about his future in Milwaukee, the Bucks forward has remained active on social media and has been spending time away from basketball.

The NBA world has been closely watching Antetokounmpo this summer as reports continue to suggest the Bucks are exploring their options regarding the franchise cornerstone. While discussions about his future remain a major topic around the league, Antetokounmpo has given fans a glimpse into how he is spending his time off.

Over the past few days, the Bucks star has been posting about the UEFA Champions League Final between PSG and Arsenal. Antetokounmpo has long been a soccer fan, and his recent posts showed his excitement surrounding one of the biggest matches in the sport.

The 31-year-old also put his own soccer skills on display during a recent appearance on popular streamer Marlon's live stream. Clips from the session quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans reacting to Antetokounmpo trading the basketball court for the soccer pitch during the offseason.

Not everyone was thrilled with the videos, however. Some fan accounts expressed concern about the seven-time All-Star participating in another sport after dealing with multiple injuries throughout the NBA season.

Antetokounmpo responded directly to some of the criticism, making it clear that he plans to enjoy himself during the offseason.

"Just because people in my position take things for granted, why should I?! I enjoy playing!" Antetokounmpo wrote on X.

Just because people in my position take things for granted, why should I?! I enjoy playing! 💯🤞🏽 https://t.co/4DL1kecTMU — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 31, 2026

His response was quickly shared across social media, with many fans supporting the Bucks star's decision to stay active and participate in activities he enjoys, while many more applauded his athletic abilities.

For now, Antetokounmpo's future remains one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. Whether he remains in Milwaukee or ends up elsewhere, he appears determined to make the most of his offseason while preparing for the next chapter of his career.

As trade rumors continue to circulate, Antetokounmpo is showing that he is not letting outside noise prevent him from enjoying his summer, and while many were worried about how Giannis's calf would be feeling after injury, he looks pretty good, even on the soccer pitch for a 6'11 phenom.