Milwaukee Bucks Offseason Priority List: Who’s Gone, Who’s Staying, and Who Could Be Added

We are inching closer and closer to the NBA Draft, and the Milwaukee Bucks front office has a lot of tough decisions to make. The makeup of this roster could look significantly different at the start of training camp. The biggest elephant in the room is Giannis Antetokounmpo. It almost feels as if it’s a certainty that the Bucks will trade Giannis before the NBA Draft.

Who’s Gone: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It feels crazy to think, but Giannis could have played his final game in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey. Giannis has been so loyal to the Bucks, he has devoted his career to them, and helped the Bucks win their first championship in 50 years! All good things come to an end, though. New reports continue to come in daily, and they all suggest that Milwaukee could seriously consider moving Giannis if he does not commit long-term to another extension.

Trading Giannis would obviously be painful, but it may also be the smartest long-term move available. Giannis will be 32 years old this upcoming NBA season and he has been dealing with soft tissue injuries over the past few years. The time to cash in is now, and if they want to recoup any value they must do so before Giannis gets any older.

Who’s Staying: Ryan Rollins

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) brings the ball up the court defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The one player that the Bucks should absolutely keep is Ryan Rollins. Rollins had a tremendous season with the Bucks and was a Most Improved Player candidate. Rollins may or may not have star potential; that’s to be seen, but he showed flashes of becoming a very important rotational piece. What I liked about Rollins was that he brought energy, athleticism, shot creation, and defensive effort whenever he got opportunities.

The biggest reason Milwaukee should keep him is pretty simple: the Bucks desperately need young, developing talent. If Giannis does get traded, Milwaukee has to start focusing on player development again. Rollins fits the timeline of a potential rebuild and still has upside left to unlock. If Milwaukee is heading toward a reset, players like Ryan Rollins should absolutely remain part of the future

Who Will Be Added: Nate Ament

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) is defended by Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bucks have the 10th pick in this year's draft, and they have been linked to Tennessee's Nate Ament. Ament is one of the most intriguing young prospects in this draft because of his size, versatility, and offensive upside. He has the ability to handle the ball, score from multiple levels, create off the dribble, and stretch the floor offensively. In today’s NBA, wings with their combination of length and skill are incredibly valuable.

Milwaukee desperately needs young star potential, and Ament represents the type of high-upside swing this franchise should prioritize if they enter a rebuild.