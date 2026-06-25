Giannis Antetokounmpo will continued to be remembered for his time in Milwaukee

In the downtown streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on the 600 EAST building located on 600 E. Wisconsin Ave., a 54-by-56 feet mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains.

The trade that the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer to the Miami Heat on Monday night has begun to affect people both on and off the court.

Fast forward eight years later, Antetokounmpo is raising the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy, shouting at the top of his lungs to the Milwaukee crowd as they just won the NBA Finals.

Before Antetokounmpo arrived in Milwaukee in 2013, the Bucks only made the playoffs twice since 2006, losing in the first round both times.

After 50 long years the Bucks were champions, and it was thanks to Antetokounmpo. Ten months later, a mural of Antetokounmpo was painted by local artist and season ticket holder Mauricio Ramirez to honor the franchise player.

Now that Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee have parted ways after a disappointing end, the era is over but people won't forget what he did for the city.

There was a potential thought that because he's longer in Milwaukee, that iconic mural would be taken down or covered.

However, that is not the case and the man who meant so much to the city will live on.

The three-story Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in downtown Milwaukee will remain in place, according to the district.



The artwork was completed following the Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship run. pic.twitter.com/kPTzAWUBoP — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 24, 2026

People have also began to leave mementos with signs, bobble heads, pictures and jerseys. Antetokounmpo took notice and even responded under an instagram posting saying "People I'm still alive".

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacting to fans leaving mementos at his mural in Milwaukee



“People I’m still alive 🤎 🙏🏽”



😂 pic.twitter.com/mMEvbosNXJ — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) June 25, 2026

In 2019 when Antetokounmpo won his first MVP, he said in his acceptance speech which was highlighted be the emotional words dedicated to his father and mother, he also said that his goal was to win a championship.

“This is just the beginning," Antetokounmpo said. "My goal is to win a championship, as my dad taught me. Always want more and never be greedy. My goal is to win a championship and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen.”

And two years later he did. Battling through injuries, playoff exits and negative narratives about him, he gave the Bucks organization his word and stood by it.

The city of Milwaukee meant a lot to Antetokounmpo as they welcomed him with open arms, stood behind him and reciprocated the love.

In an interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he wrote a "love letter" to the city explaining how much Milwaukee has shaped his life.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to those who say he doesn’t love Milwaukee



“I got married in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. And also, legally, from the courthouse. And also, I’ve had my kids here. My father is buried here. So tell me you, when I open the passport of my kids and it says born in… pic.twitter.com/ZNZ7M96nsi — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 4, 2026

"I got married in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. And also, legally, from the courthouse. And also, I've had my kids here. My father is buried here. So tell me you, when I open the passport of my kids and it says born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, my dad is buried here, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee will have no choice but to move forward, however, I assume the mural won’t be the only thing to commemorate Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee.