The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. While multiple teams engaged in trade discussions with Milwaukee, league sources indicate that the final choice came down to competing offers from the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Boston’s trade proposal was centered on All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown. However, Milwaukee opted for Miami’s package. Sources state that Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam was the primary advocate for accepting the Heat's offer, prioritizing the certainty of Miami's deal.

Sources say Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam was a driving force in taking the Heat deal for Giannis over Boston’s offer. Haslam didn’t want to risk Jaylen Brown wanting out of Milwaukee in a year after dealing with Giannis and Myles Garrett trade demands. Haslam wanted certainty, and… — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) June 23, 2026

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Corporate Governance Structure

To understand the decision-making process, it is necessary to examine how the Bucks’ front office operates. The franchise utilizes an alternating governorship model, which was established when Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the team.

The role of primary Governor --the individual with final authority on major organizational decisions-- rotates every five years between Wes Edens and the Haslam family group. Jimmy Haslam exercised significant influence alongside General Manager Jon Horst during the trade negotiations.

The Factor of Contract Control and Player Demands

Sources indicate that Haslam’s preference for the Miami deal was influenced by his experience managing talent in the NFL as the owner of the Cleveland Browns. Haslam recently managed repeated trade requests and contract leverage situations from defensive end Myles Garrett.

When evaluating the Celtics' offer, Haslam raised concerns regarding player control. Jaylen Brown is signed to a long-term supermax extension with Boston that runs through the 2028–29 season. However, league sources report that Haslem was concerned that acquiring another established superstar could lead to a repeat scenario within 12 to 24 months, where a player leverages their market value to request a trade out of Milwaukee.

Haslam sought a transaction that minimized future volatility for the franchise.

And they had two options

The Boston Celtics Offer

The Boston Celtics reportedly presented a package centered around Jaylen Brown and two future first-round draft picks. Confirmed by Shams.

Shams: Celtics offered the Bucks a package featuring Jaylen Brown and 2 first-round picks. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 23, 2026

The Miami Heat Offer

The Miami Heat finalized a blockbuster agreement to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo and veteran forward Bobby Portis. In exchange, Milwaukee receives a voluminous return consisting of guard Tyler Herro, center Kel'el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

The draft compensation from Miami includes three first-round draft picks -- beginning with the No. 13 overall selection in the draft-- alongside one future first-round pick swap and one future second-round pick. Specifically, the future draft assets are Miami's unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a first-round swap in 2030, and a 2033 second-round selection.

Kasparas Jakucionis was Miami's version of Boston's Hugo Gonzalez hang-up. Had been hearing all day the Heat did not want to part with the Illinois product on top of their Herro-Ware-Jacquez-No. 13 structure. That's an All-Star guard, three recent first-round picks still on… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 23, 2026

The front office preferred this package because the high volume of young, cost-controlled players and draft assets provides long-term organizational flexibility, fulfilling Haslam's directive to maximize certainty and minimize immediate roster instability.

The Giannis saga is over and now it is time for Haslam Family, Edens, Jon Horst, and Taylor Jenkins to begin their next era.