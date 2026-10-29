Is it time to hit the panic button on Ryan Rollins?

Heading into this season, many people were expecting point guard Ryan Rollins to carry the momentum of his career year last season into this one, especially with the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Rollins blossomed last season after he averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.6% from the 3-point line. A potential Most Improved Player candidate, he finished fifth in voting and entered this season as a potential breakout player on a new-look Milwaukee team.

However, it’s been an up-and-down start for Rollins, with it mostly being down. In five games, he’s averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 33.8% shooting from the field and 28.6% from the 3-point line, with his worst performance coming against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Rollins scored only four points in the loss, where he shot 2-for-14 (14.3%) from the field.

He’s had some good games, such as scoring 19 points in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers and 15 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s been an underwhelming start for Rollins.

It’s still early, so I don’t think it’s necessarily time to hit the panic button, but his struggles are something to note, especially when there are other options on the bench. Kasparas Jakučionis has been efficient when scoring the ball and has produced similar numbers to Rollins. He has even been on the floor down the stretch in games over Rollins.

I definitely think it's something to consider given how both players have played, but I would like to see how Rollins handles this adversity and bounces back rather than pulling the plug after only a few games into the season.

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) shoots the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another View from OnSI

"Any time a player who has bounced around, and then has a major career jump, as Rollins did last season, the question becomes the follow-through. That's because the player is on other scouting reports in a much more prominent way -- and good coaches and defenses try to take away what the player has just done best.

The key is how the player counters.

That's where Rollins is now. His shooting will likely progress to the mean some, provided that he's getting decent looks. But can he also provide an effective enough floor game to justify his standing in the starting lineup, especially with two recent first round picks (Brayden Burries and Kasparas Jakucionis) behind him? We'll see.

If he needs evidence that players can come back strong after teams have caught onto them, there's an example in his own locker room. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a solid rookie season with the Heat, but a horrible second season, as scouting reports caught on to all his spinning. Many in Miami gave up on Jaquez Jr., but he returned for his third season with renewed confidence and energy, and started getting downhill. He finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, and he's carried over his resurgence to his first season as a starter in Milwaukee.

So maybe Rollins can solve his issues quicker? It's needed, for him, and the team."

-- Ethan J. Skolnick