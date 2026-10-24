LeBron, Embiid & Wade's status for Bucks-76ers: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee), NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 97.5 FM (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (0-2) and Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) meet for the first time this season, with two more matchups to go after this one.

The Bucks are 123-107 all-time against the Sixers during the regular season, including 67-49 in home games and 56-58 on the road. In 2025-2026, the Sixers won all four matchups against the Bucks.

The 76ers had quite the offseason, trading away Paul George and two first round picks for Jaylen Brown and signing megastar LeBron James in free agency.

Additionally, they signed Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ariel Hukporti while Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre and Andre Drummond signed elsewhere. Also, they drafted Labaron Philon with the 22nd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +12.5 (-110), 76ers -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +460, 76ers -620

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins on the defensive issues in their loss against the Chicago Bulls: "Second and third quarter you give up 85 points, transition [defense], can't keep guys in front of us, rotations, 62 points in the paint."

"Just got to do a better job earlier in possessions, so I thought that hurt us. And then there was obviously some possessions where I thought we guarded really well in the halfcourt, just gave up some timely offensive rebounds. Kind of lost a little mojo there after the first [quarter]."

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Pete Nance: Active - (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

76ERS

LeBron James: Out - Back

Dean Wade: Questionable - Ankle

Dominick Barlow: Out - Back

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Achilles

Tacko Fall: Out - Quadriceps (Two-Way)

Caleb Love: Active - (Two-Way)

Rayan Rupert: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

76ERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

C Joel Embiid

F Jaylen Brown

F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket