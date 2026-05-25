Ranking the Guards for the Milwaukee Bucks Future

The Milwaukee Bucks are turning a new leaf, after Doc Rivers stepped down from the head coaching position, the Bucks hired former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins in an attempt to right the ship in Milwaukee. Jenkins has already begun to fill out his staff, and the next step will be for the Milwaukee Bucks to make their decision on who stays, and who goes. Jenkins, and General Manager Jon Horst have a lot to discuss.

So we start in the backcourt, by ranking the Milwaukee Bucks gaurds by not only who the best player is, but how they fit in Milwaukee's future.

Although I personally expect the Bucks to draft help for their wings and bigs, if Giannis is traded, this player could be sitting at the 10th --or other-- overall pick.

1. Ryan Rollins

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Starting with Ryan Rollins whom was snubbed for the most improved player award. Rollins had a breakout year in Milwaukee and is on a team friendly contract. Rollins (23) averaged 17.6 points per game while dishing out 5.6 assists and gathering 4.6 rebounds, massive jumps in all facets of the game. Beyond that Rollins shot 40% from deep, and averaged 1.5 steals per game, showcasing his two-way capabilities. Rollins was one of the few bright spots in a dark season and we should certainly see a nice extension coming in his future.

Ryan Rollins — Downhill ⚡️Season HIGHLIGHTS 😤🎥 pic.twitter.com/zt0ryFPLgj — Not Locked On Fantasy Basketball (@MaarkyBoy) May 24, 2026

2. Kevin Porter Jr.

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kevin Porter Jr. (26) is another young guard in Milwaukee that thrived in his increased role --while there is plenty of room for improvement-- Porter should be part of Milwaukee's short- and long-term future. Porter Jr has a $5.4 million player option that he could opt in to. If not, Milwaukee should still bring him back for the right price. He will be a big part of next year's team with or without Giannis. Porter's next step is to improve his three-point shot, but his defensive capabilities, along with his ability to drive and create, make him a player Milwaukee should develop.

Kevin Porter Jr. so far in February:



- 21.9 PPG

- 7.9 APG

- 5.4 RPG

- 2.7 SPG (1st in NBA)

- 61% TS%



The Bucks are 7-2 over that span 😳 pic.twitter.com/s5cVIxKC3O — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) February 26, 2026

3. A.J. Green

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A.J Green (26) is signed in Milwaukee through 2029-2030, and he is the perfect player on a championship team. Green is the perfect role player, a high volume three-point machine, showcased by his career three-point percentage of 42%. If Green can take a page out of Duncan Robinson's book and continue to grow his offensive game down low, he can become an even better player, and a great threat for the Milwaukee Bucks whenever they return to contention.

A.J. Green just had the most threes made in a game in Bucks history. pic.twitter.com/p5HyKlx4qa — Real App (@realapp) April 11, 2026

The Bucks future in the back court looks solid. They have two capable two-way players with more room to grow and have their role player in A.J. Green. Beyond that, the Bucks may very well look to the NBA Draft for more help and could have some more reinforcements on the way should Giannis be traded.

But the backcourt was the highlight of this past season, and Taylor Jenkins should be excited about the players he's inheriting.