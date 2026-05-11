It seems we are now off to the races with Giannis Antetokounmpo again. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that the Milwaukee Bucks are now "open for business on trade calls and offers" for the 2021 Finals MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA combine and over six weeks away from the draft, sources told ESPN.



New on ESPN: https://t.co/dF56qBtMMR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

"It all culminated in a season of dysfunction around the Bucks: Antetokounmpo made it clear to the franchise that he was ready to be traded, the team discussed deals at the deadline, anda fractured relationship between the two sides led to Antetokounmpo sparking a league investigation into his own organization for shutting him down late in the season with a knee injury," Charania added.

This comes shortly after minority co-owner Jimmy Haslam publicly laid out a timeline with their franchise player. "Sometime over the next six or seven weeks we'll decide whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract and stay with us or he's going to play somewhere else."

"The NBA playoffs represent another landmark point for the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes," Charania continued. "Sources said postseason teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, [New York] Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers pursued Antetokounmpo at the February deadline, and their finishes to the campaign will play a major factor in their aggressiveness to trade for Antetokounmpo."

“They’re going to do their best to work with Giannis over the next several weeks. There’s going to be a bunch of teams. Miami, Golden State, Lakers, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, bunch of teams in playoffs right now, we’ll see over the next 6 weeks”



- Shams on interested Giannis… pic.twitter.com/TDptH4xMYy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 11, 2026

"There is expected to be a robust market for Antetokounmpo's services, and ownership and front office officials expect to maintain their trade deadline asking price of a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks, sources said." Charania said.

Meanwhile, an extension window is slated to open on the first day of October for Antetokounmpo, where he could earn up to $275 million over four years, whether or not he is traded before then.

The recent momentum of reporting and Haslam's comments suggest that the extension window may not come into play for the Bucks unless they pull off a last-second, "win-now" trade to acquire a star-level player for Antetokounmpo to play alongside.

For the season, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, converting on 62.4 percent of his field goals, 33.3 percent of his threes and 65 percent of his free throws in just under 29 minutes per game.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket