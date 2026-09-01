The new-look Milwaukee Bucks are wasting no time in building chemistry this summer for the upcoming season.

This offseason, we saw one of the biggest trades in recent history with the Bucks trading franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Bobby Portis, to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and three first-round picks.

On top of receiving multiple pieces from the Heat, Milwaukee also made two picks in first round of the NBA Draft with one of the picks coming from Miami. The Bucks took Brayden Burries with the No. 10 pick, and Nate Ament with pick No. 13.

In just two days, the Bucks saw their roster drastically change with players coming from all over the place. When a roster has a turnover like Milwaukee did this summer, the most important factor for a team is its chemistry.

Veteran center Myles Turner took it upon himself to host a team minicamp in Austin, Texas, which is only three hours away from his hometown in Bedford.

Turner also posted videos to his social media accounts on X and Instagram of their minicamp showing what they did in the Lone Star State. The video included the group making pizza, playing pool, playing golf, trying on cowboy hats, boat riding, having fun at Turner's home and of course working out at St. Edwards University.

It's a positive sight to for a Bucks team that struggled so much last season as they finished the year with a 32-50 record. There were times last year where you could see on the court that the Bucks lacked chemistry and any sort of camaraderie.

“We’re not playing hard,” Antetokounmpo said last season after a 122-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “We aren’t doing the right thing. We’re not playing to win. We’re not playing together. Our chemistry’s not there. Guys are being selfish, trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own.

Milwaukee lost four of their last five games, including their last three losses decided by at least 18 points. This was only one of the multiple rough patches that the Bucks faced last season, but this year's team is trying to change the narrative.

Earlier in August, Herro hosted his annual youth basketball camp in New Berlin, Wisconsin and mentioned how he and the rest of the Bucks team will have a chip on their shoulder entering the season.

#Bucks Tyler Herro is excited to set a nice culture in Milwaukee:



"I probably have the biggest chip on my shoulder I've had in my career... obviously there's gonna be people who probably don't think we're going to win many games, but that's the opposite of what we're thinking." pic.twitter.com/j99Kzm3blf — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 8, 2026

"I probably have the biggest chip on my shoulder I've had in my career, coming to Milwaukee," Herro said. "We all have chips on our shoulders, coach Jenkins himself has a chip on his shoulder. The guys who came into the trade with me, it's not just about me, I think everyone on the team has a chip."

Milwaukee has been projected to be one of the worst teams in the league after moving on from Antetokounmpo, but Turner is doing everything in his power to bring the Bucks together and prove people wrong as they enter a new era.