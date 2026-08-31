Not all franchises are created equal. Big markets like the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks have the luxury of attracting the top stars to their team, while smaller-market teams like the Indiana Pacers or the San Antonio Spurs tend to build their teams through the NBA Draft and trades.

For years, the Milwaukee Bucks have tried to build their teams through the draft but have either whiffed on their first-round picks or traded them away after a few seasons. That all changed in 2013 when they finally found their franchise player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who would win two MVPs and eventually bring a championship to Milwaukee in 2021.

This summer, the Bucks traded him to the Miami Heat after 13 seasons and decided to take the route of an rebuild.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The moment that Shams Charania tweeted that Antetokounmpo would be heading to Miami, Milwaukee fans realized that they'll be without a superstar for the first time in a decade, and looked for what player they could lead the way for next season.

However, one source believes that the Bucks currently have a top 10 player at their position even with the departure of Antetokounmpo.

Frank Urbina of HoopsHype ranked the top 27 shooting guards for the 2026-27 season, and had Tyler Herro ranked No. 10

.@hoopshype’s Frank Urbina ranked the top 27 shooting guards for this season.



No. 10 — Tyler Herro 📈



“Herro is primarily a three-point and midrange sniper… His game is confident on offense… He’s also an underrated rebounder and playmaker for his position.” pic.twitter.com/xu2bV3pDvh — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) August 29, 2026

"Part of the reason we have Tyler Herro ranked this highly is because he’s set to be the unquestioned top option on the Milwaukee Bucks next season, a luxury he didn’t always have in Miami, so we could see his individual numbers spiking in 2026-27," Urbina wrote.

"Herro is primarily a three-point and midrange sniper, one who hits shots with aplomb off the dribble from both levels. His jumper is smooth and pure, and his game is confident on offense, so we could see him putting up numbers in Year 1 in Milwaukee. He's also an underrated rebounder and playmaker for his position, knowing when to hit dump-down passes to rolling bigs or swing the ball to another open shooter when defenses collapse on him."

Over the last five seasons, Herro has averaged over 20 points per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line. In those five seasons, he was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and made his first All-Star appearance in 2025.

He's not a stranger to scoring and like Urbina said, we could see a spike in his numbers since he's going to be the first option on a Bucks team that's expected to finish near the bottom of the league.

But one of the key weaknesses in his game is his defense. Herro was targeted on defense during his time in Miami and will have to improve on that end if he wants to join the elite of shooting guards.

He's entering a contract year, and will have the opportunity to put up some big numbers in his first season in Milwaukee as the first option. From that point on, it's going to be the Bucks' decision on whether he's worth a long term deal.