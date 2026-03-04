The Milwaukee Bucks made a low-risk move in February when they signed guard Cam Thomas after he cleared waivers from the Brooklyn Nets. The beginning of Cam Thomas’ tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks looked like a dream scenario.

That was on full display in just his second game with Milwaukee. On February 11 against the Orlando Magic, Thomas erupted for 34 points while shooting 12-of-20 from the field, instantly energizing a Bucks offense that had struggled during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence. For a moment, the excitement around Thomas skyrocketed. Some fans and analysts quickly framed him as the offensive spark Milwaukee desperately needed.

But the early buzz didn’t last long. Over his last five games, Thomas has cooled off significantly, averaging 7.4 points and 1.8 assists in 16.4 minutes per game while shooting just 25.6% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range. Even though he has cooled off, there’s no debate about what Thomas does well. But the bigger question for Milwaukee now is simple: Is that enough to justify a longer commitment?

The Case for Keeping Cam Thomas

From a talent standpoint, it’s easy to see why the Bucks took a chance on Cam Thomas. He brings something this team has needed for stretches this season: instant offense. Milwaukee’s offense has gone through some rough patches, currently sitting near the bottom of the league at 24th in offensive rating, and adding someone who can simply go get a bucket has real value. That’s what Thomas has always done. Throughout his career, he’s shown he can heat up quickly and score in bunches, especially in a bench role. Just last season with Brooklyn, he averaged a career-high 24 points per game, proving he can carry a heavy scoring load when given the opportunity.

When you have a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, the priority becomes surrounding him with shooters and players who can take some of the scoring pressure off him. In theory, Thomas fits that mold as a guard who can create his own shot and provide offense when the Bucks need it. He’s also still just 24 years old, which means there’s at least some room for his game to grow. If he can become even slightly more efficient or show improvement as a defender or playmaker, his overall value could look very different.

And considering the Bucks were able to bring him in for essentially nothing after he cleared waivers, taking that gamble made plenty of sense.

The Concerns That Follow Thomas

Mar 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

While his scoring talent is real, so are his flaws. Thomas has long been viewed as a one-dimensional offensive player, and those concerns followed him throughout his time in Brooklyn. Defense has consistently been an issue. During the 2024-25 season, the Nets posted a 120.6 defensive rating when Thomas was on the floor, the worst mark on the team.

His playmaking has also failed to develop in a meaningful way. While he can create shots for himself, he has rarely shown consistent growth as a creator for others. The off-ball effort has also been inconsistent, and his defensive engagement can fluctuate from possession to possession. Those limitations have led to a label that follows him around the league: an “empty calories” scorer.

Despite his scoring production, there was little market for him in free agency, forcing him to return on a short-term deal rather than securing a long-term contract. At some point, when the same issues continue to show up year after year, teams begin to question whether those areas of a player’s game will ever truly improve.

Should Milwaukee Commit Long-Term?

If I were in the Bucks front office, my answer would be no, at least no for a long-term deal. Thomas is a talented scorer, but his overall impact on winning remains questionable if he’s expected to play a large role. A short-term deal could make sense for both sides. If the Bucks could retain Thomas on something like a two-year contract worth around $16 million, it would give him a slight pay increase while giving the Bucks financial flexibility.

More importantly, it would allow Milwaukee to use him in the role he is best suited for: a bench scorer who provides instant offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. That type of contract would also remain tradeable, especially if it included a team option.