Brook Lopez back, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks were predictably blown out by the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon, which officially eliminated them from the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out again as a three-game homestand to end March continues with a second consecutive matinee prior to Tuesday’s clash with the Dallas Mavericks as Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg arrives for his only visit to Fiserv Forum. On Sunday, Bucks fans can greet Brook Lopez, who will be back in the building for the first time since departing via free agency.

The “Greek Freak” remains out with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, but he’ll have plenty of company watching from the sidelines in street clothes. Guard Kevin Porter Jr. is out again, as is sixth man Bobby Portis and reserve Gary Harris. Guard Ryan Rollins, center Myles Turner and forward Kyle Kuzma are listed as questionable.

Milwaukee is 3-12 in March, losing nine of 11. The Bucks have won only one of their last five home games, defeating last-place Indiana.

The Clippers are on a four-game win streak and return home for a huge matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Those teams are separated by 1.5 games entering Sunday’s action in the race to finish No. 8 and avoid a play-in elimination game right off the bat against Golden State.

Milwaukee is 16-20 at home this season and is 9-17 vs. Western Conference opponents. The Clippers are 17-21 on the road and 16-13 vs. Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Clippers

Game date, time and location: Sunday, March 29, 3:40 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (Clippers)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KLAC (Clippers)

Bucks look to avoid being swept by Clippers for first time since ‘18

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-44) host the Los Angeles Clippers (38-36) in the second and final matchup between the teams this season.

The Clippers crushed Milwaukee 129-96 when these teams faced off earlier this week on Monday. After a competitive opening quarter, L.A. dominated before and after halftime, outscoring the Bucks 80-43. Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points and five boards, while rookie Kobe Sanders added 19 points and led the Clips in minutes off the bench. Only Ryan Rollins scored in double-figures among starters, while Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points and drilled six 3-pointers to keep the rout from being even uglier.

Since 2019, the Bucks have gotten the better of L.A. in 10 of 14 contests. Milwaukee hasn’t dropped consecutive games against the Clippers since 2017-18, which is when it was last swept in a season series.

Milwaukee holds a 74-56 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1970-71 when the Clippers were still the Buffalo Braves. The Bucks won the first 15 meetings between the franchises.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Clippers -14.5 (+100), Bucks +14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Clippers -950, Bucks +625

Total: 222.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CLIPPERS

F Kawhi Leonard

F John Collins

C Brook Lopez

G Darius Garland

G Derrick Jones Jr.

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Pete Nance

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Gary Trent Jr.

INJURY REPORT

CLIPPERS

Isaiah Jackson: Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain

Bradley Beal: Out - Left Hip Fracture

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Right Lisfranc Ligament Tear

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Synovitis

Ryan Rollins: Questionable - Left Hip Flexor Soreness

Myles Turner: Questionable - Right Patella Tendonopathy

Bobby Portis: Out - Left Wrist Sprain

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Right Achilles Tendonopathy

Gary Harris: Out - Personal Reasons

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Questionable - Left Calf Soreness

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Doc Rivers on missing the playoffs: “This year, having only one quote-unquote star, every other team has two or three. We needed health. We were thin. We knew that before the season started and it just didn’t go our way.”