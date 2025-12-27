Even if his days in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform are indeed numbered, Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for his slumping team before the new year arrives barring any complications in warmups on Saturday night.

Sidelined since suffering a scary-looking non-contact injury exactly three minutes into an eventual 113-108 home upset of the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 3, Antetokounmpo is set to return from a calf strain unless he suffers a setback prior to tip-off against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. It remains to be seen whether he’ll face any minutes restrictions but he’s been gradually ramping up over the last week in doing non-contact work with a return in mind.

The Athletic’s Eric Nehm was first to report the news of a likely return after the Bucks landed in Chicago after losing in Memphis on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo has missed Milwaukee’s last eight games, watching teammates go 2-6 while dealing with non-stop rumors that the two-time MVP would ultimately issue a trade demand from the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t publicly made any such request and washed his hands of any information agent Alex Saratsis might be looking to obtain, chalking it up to due diligence. Rumors have tied him to the Knicks and Heat at various times this month and there have been unfounded reports that numerous teams have reached out to Milwaukee GM Jon Horst to gauge the “Greek Freak’s” availability.

Antetokounmpo is coming off the first back-to-back seasons in NBA history featuring 30-plus points per game on better than 60 percent shooting and has been a force of nature as usual, but that hadn’t prevented Milwaukee from slipping below .500 despite an 8-5 start. Milwaukee's struggles have continued as players like Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma and veteran sixth man Bobby Portis have had to take on more responsibilities to make up for Giannis' glaring absence.

The Bucks lost at the lowly Washington Wizards on 129-126 on Dec. 1, prompting a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania that Saratsis was seeking to begin dialogue on a potential exit for his client out of Milwaukee. That evening, Antetokounmpo crumpled to the ground against the Pistons in what was initially feared to be a knee or Achilles’ injury.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t been available to the media much, but did break his silence on Dec. 19, making fun of the rumors by calling himself the “hottest chick in the game.” He expressed regret over the fact his teammates have had to deal with all the trade chatter.

Through 17 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and just under a block and a steal per game. He’s shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from 3-point range, both career-bests, and his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game is also his highest clip since entering the NBA in 2013.

The Bucks have slipped to 12-18 through the first 30 games, ranking ahead of only the last-place Indiana Pacers in the Central Division. The Bulls (14-15) are directly ahead of Milwaukee and would be the 10th and final team to make the play-in if the postseason were to begin today.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of season left, but Milwaukee was blown out 125-104 by the Grizzlies on Friday night in a sloppy, turnover-filled performance. The Bucks are in the midst of a seven-game stretch playing opponents with losing records and must take advantage in order to get their season back on track.

