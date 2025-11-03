Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Announces Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update vs Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has revealed his intentions for injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Monday night's clash against the Indiana Pacers.
It will be new Milwaukee center Myles Turner's first time playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since he abandoned Indiana for a four-year, $108.9 million free agent contract this past summer.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Rivers has informed attendant reporters that Antetokounmpo will play.
Antetokounmpo has sat out one game for Milwaukee so far with a left knee patellar tendinopathy, a 120-110 upset Bucks win on Thursday, wherein guard Ryan Rollins took on the scoring burden in Antetokounmpo's stead.
Update
Per the Bucks' official X account, Antetokounmpo has officially been upgraded to play on Monday.
