NBA Announces Giannis Antetokounmpo History After Latest Bucks Game
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters ahead of the NBA season that the Bucks are "going to be dangerous" this year.
So far, Antetokounmpo has done his part to back that up.
The two-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to open a season with over 10 points, over 40 rebounds, and over 15 assists through his first three games. Antetokounmpo has averaged 36 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists per game, leading the Bucks to a 2-1 record and firmly cementing himself in the early MVP discussion.
“I mean, like, he’s the best player in the world in my opinion,” Bucks guard Cole Anthony told The Athletic after the Bucks' second win of the season. "“He’s a beast. And he’s out there and he just affects the game in so many different ways (that) maybe it’s why you’re not checking like, ‘Oh, he’s got 20 rebounds, too.’ You’re looking at the (31) points, you’re looking at the seven assists, you’re looking at him holding down the paint and locking stuff down.
“He’s a heck of a player, man. It’s really different getting to see him every day in practice and in games than seeing him a couple times a year. I’m like, ‘Yo, this dude’s a beast.'”
The Bucks' magic ran out against the Cavaliers, who bested them by four points to hand the Bucks their first loss of the season.
Regardless, Antetokounmpo still showed his playmaking ability, handling the ball for the majority of the game while drawing 11 fouls and drawing comparisons to an NBA Hall of Famer from his head coach.
“He gets hit, grabbed and held, it’s amazing how many times he gets hit on the arms, and that’s what we’re supposed to be looking for,” Rivers told reporters after the game. “It’s like Shaq (O’Neal).”
After the loss, Antetokounmpo expressed how motivated he was to avoid dropping a second consecutive game. The Bucks face the 2-1 New York Knicks Tuesday night.
“Good teams don’t lose two in a row,” Antetokounmpo said. “Gotta go back home. We play against the Knicks, and hopefully we can get a win.”
