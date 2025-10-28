Bucks’ Doc Rivers Has Ominous Injury Update on Key Guard
In this story:
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said there is no timeline for guard Kevin Porter Jr. to return to the court.
Porter injured his left ankle during the first quarter of the Bucks' season opener against the Washington Wizards on October 22.
Since then, he has not been back on the court, forcing the Bucks to start normal reserve Ryan Rollins and see if he can handle some backcourt duties in the meantime.
Milwaukee's next matchup is slated for Tuesday against the ascendant New York Knicks.
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified