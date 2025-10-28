Bucks Zone

Bucks’ Doc Rivers Has Ominous Injury Update on Key Guard

Nelson Espinal

Oct 22, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers questions a foul call in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said there is no timeline for guard Kevin Porter Jr. to return to the court.

Porter injured his left ankle during the first quarter of the Bucks' season opener against the Washington Wizards on October 22.

Since then, he has not been back on the court, forcing the Bucks to start normal reserve Ryan Rollins and see if he can handle some backcourt duties in the meantime.

Milwaukee's next matchup is slated for Tuesday against the ascendant New York Knicks.

