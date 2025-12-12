The Milwaukee Bucks tough start could get even worse

The Milwaukee Bucks are 10-15, the franchise icon may be on the way out, and the organization is in a peculiar situation.

The Bucks have some young pieces blossoming in Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins, and they obviously have Giannis. But their free agent signee Myles Turner has failed to produce at the required level, and with Giannis absent, the Bucks have failed to get into the win column.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/NfrpL2Ffvr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

That's where Bleacher Report grades the Bucks, with a D rating and this write up:

"The Milwaukee Bucks are the best three-point shooting team (40.9 percent) for the second-straight year. Young guards like Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins have been really good when healthy, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up another MVP caliber season.



Unfortunately, that's about where the positives end.



ESPN's Shams Charania reported Antetokounmpo and agent Alex Saratsis "have opened discussions with the Bucks about the future and whether the best path forward is to stay in Milwaukee or be traded."



A 10-15 record has the Bucks on the verge of falling out of the play-in tournament, especially with the two-time MVP currently sidelined with a calf injury.



A trade looks more possible now than ever." Greg Swartz

And this grade perfectly captures the Milwaukee Bucks season. After moving on from Damian Lillard it was going to be hard to find production. But they have managed to find offensive production, ranking third in three-point shooting percentage and 4th in field goal percentage. But they are the worst team from the free throw line by 3% (71.4%) constantly leaving points on the board and have a defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of most metrics, including last in rebounds per game (39.44).

These issues have plagued the Bucks and with the rumors of Giannis swirling around, I am grading the start to the season a F.

There is not much to be excited about in Milwaukee. Doc Rivers doesn't trust Myles Turner late. Myles Turner has yet to break out of his slow start and prove his contracts worth. They are 5 games under .500 and trading Giannis truthfully seems like the only opportunity to get this team back into title contention. Milwaukee has a limited treasure chest, and troubling results. Only making their situation worse.

Giannis is the Bucks, as showcased by Milwaukee's record with and without him (1-7). Without an adequate core or co-star especially in the NBA's current landscape the Bucks aren't title contenders, and they are quite a ways a way.

If trading Giannis ends up being the move for the Bucks, they have to get the best possible package. But they also have to make sure the city's icon leaves on good terms and do the best they can to get him to his preferred destination.

Expect a lot of change in Milwaukee as an F, fails on every report card.