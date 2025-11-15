Bucks Downgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of Lakers Matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks have downgraded their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of their game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks listed Antetokounmpo as probable.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 15, 2025

The two-time MVP lands on the injury report with his lingering knee issue.

The Greek Freak is coming off an incredible outing on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo recorded 25 points along with 18 assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block across 40 minutes in an overtime win.

His availability on Saturday is in question. Although he landed on the injury report, he will likely play tonight in the second night of a back-to-back for Milwaukee.

This story will be updated….